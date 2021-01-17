Latest News
NSA says govt will maintain peace by force if talks fail
The National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib said on Sunday that government will maintain peace by force if intra-Afghan peace negotiations currently underway in Doha fail.
Speaking during a visit to the southern province of Helmand to assess the security situation, Mohib told Afghan soldiers that the Afghan security and defense forces have the capability of eliminating the armed opposition.
“Those (Taliban) who do not want, despite government’s willingness to compromise; but they want to fuel insecurity in the country and disturb the people; if it is not achieved via dialogue (peace), we will maintain peace by force.”
Meanwhile, the US Special Representative for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad and Commander of US forces in Afghanistan General Scott Miller on Saturday met with the Taliban delegation in Doha to discuss issues around peace negotiations.
The Taliban delegation led by the group’s deputy leader Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar discussed the importance and implementation of the agreement and the current situation of the country with the US officials, the Taliban political spokesman Mohammad Naeem said.
“All sides emphasized that issues should be solved via dialogue and every side should fairly fulfill its responsibilities in this regard,” Naeem tweeted.
The Taliban also discussed “the issue of the release of its remaining detainees and the removal of [their members from the US] Blacklist, which are the text and important items of the [US-Taliban] agreement.”
“The lack of total implementation of the agreement, and especially not taking serious measures about the above mentioned two articles, which should have been acted on to the large extent, can affect the ongoing process of negotiations,” Naeem stated.
Ghani threatens to fire Balkh security chiefs over boy’s kidnapping
President Ashraf Ghani has threatened to fire security chiefs in Balkh province if they fail to locate and rescue the abducted nine-year-old boy, Abdul Rauf.
Abdul Rauf was kidnapped three months ago, by armed men in military uniforms, from PD4 of Mazar-e-Sharif, the capital of Balkh.
After the abduction, a video released on social media showed the child blindfolded and chained up naked, in bitterly cold temperatures.
The child in the video was heard begging his parents to do everything they can to secure his release.
Ghani’s spokesman Dawa Khan Meenapal wrote on Twitter Saturday that all security officials in Balkh will be fired if they fail to rescue the child.
Meanwhile, the Balkh governor Farhad Azimi Balkh stated that the Afghan forces have conducted several operations in the hope of rescuing the boy.
According to Azimi, a number of security forces have been wounded during these attempts.
Azimi said the boy’s relatives claim Taliban militants have also detained eight people in connection with the abduction.
No group or individual has claimed responsibility for the kidnapping.
Afghan Sikhs call for peace following mass migration
Only 250 Afghan Sikhs and Hindus have remained in Afghanistan following the evacuation of hundreds of their community members from cities across the country last year.
The vulnerable minority stated that they had the highest migration rate of all groups in Afghanistan and lost a huge number of Sikhs and Hindus to violence in the last five years of President Ashraf Ghani’s tenure.
Chairman of the Sikh and Hindu Council, Ram Sarn said that around 500 Sikhs and Hindus left Afghanistan following the deadly attack on their Gurdwara, or temple, in Shor Bazar of Kabul city last year.
About 200 worshipers were reported to have been in the building at the time of the attack which lasted about an hour.
Twenty-five Sikh worshippers, including one child, were killed in the March attack.
“People left Afghanistan to protect their families. If a real government comes and the human rights of citizens like us are not violated, they will return to Afghanistan,” Ram said.
Meanwhile, challenges such as land grabbing, poverty, and harassment have forced the remaining community to settle in one of their religious sites in Kabul.
Sikhs and Hindus have urged the warring parties to stop the war and bring peace to Afghanistan.
“A durable peace must come. We have witnessed 40 years of war – it is enough. The situation has worsened. If the situation continues this way the remaining Sardars (Sikhs) will leave Afghanistan,” said Sundar Singh district representative of the community.
Two women arrested on charges of blackmailing Kabul men
First Vice President Amrullah Saleh said Sunday that two young women suspected of blackmailing celebrities and prominent figures in Kabul have been arrested on charges of extortion.
In his daily 6:30 am meeting, Saleh stated that police detained the women in an operation in PD3 of the city.
“Under the direction of the 6:30 am meeting, the PD3 police succeeded in arresting two stylish girls who were extorting money from well-known and famous people,” Saleh said.
The girls were identified as Husna and Shaima, and are accused of having threatened men who refused to pay them money. Saleh added they would threaten to file a complaint of sexual harassment with the Human Rights Commission and to contact the men’s families if their victims failed to pay over money.
According to Saleh, a number of their victims paid the women money in order to save face and avoid possible consequences.
The two women have targeted victims for a few years, Saleh said.
Saleh further stated that one of the main problems with regards to crimes like this is the shortage of women in the judiciary and police force.
“This imbalance has limited the government’s access to half of society in terms of investigations and criminal and legal issues,” he noted adding that in some cases, the government has no access to addressing such crimes involving women.
