NSA Mohib Off to Beijing to Discuss Afghan Peace

Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib on Thursday traveled to Beijing, the Office of the National Security Council of Afghanistan said in a statement.

According to the statement, during a two-day visit to China, Mohib will meet senior Chinese officials to discuss a range of issues pertaining to Afghanistan-China bilateral relations including security cooperation, as well as peace and stability in Afghanistan and the region.

Last week, Mohib visited New Delhi where he met with his Indian counterpart Ajit Doval where he discussed bilateral security cooperation, election, and ongoing peace efforts in Afghanistan.