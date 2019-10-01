NSA Mohib Meets UN Secretary General In New York

(Last Updated On: October 1, 2019)

The National Security Advisor, Hamdullah Mohib met with UN Secretary-General António Guterres in New York on Monday and discussed the Afghan presidential elections, the security situation, and prospects for peace, Mohib’s office said in a statement.

According to the statement, the UN Secretary-General expressed his strong commitment to Afghanistan for lasting peace and stability.

Addressing the 74th session of the United Nations Assembly on Monday, Mohib said that almost three million Afghans have cast their votes in the country’s fourth presidential elections on September 28 despite the terrorism threats.

“We all voted not just for a president, but we also voted for democracy. We voted for our Constitution. We voted for freedom & sovereignty. We voted for prosperity & connectivity. We voted for peace. We voted for the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan.,” Mohib said.

However, Mohib said that “peace” remains a priority of the government of Afghanistan.

“No matter the outcome of the presidential elections, one thing is clear—peace is and will remain the government’s priority, now further strengthened by the mandate bestowed upon the government by the Afghan people,”

He stressed that only when Afghanistan have peace, “each Afghan be able to experience the freedoms and opportunities of this democracy we have sacrificed so much to build.”

Meanwhile, Mohib met with Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan, Raşit Meredow and discussed bilateral issues and the situation of stability, development, and cooperation in the region.

In the meeting, Afghan NDS highlighted Turkmenistan’s role in Afghanistan’s regional connectivity projects, Mohib’s office said.