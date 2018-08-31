NSA Mohib Meets British Defense Secretary, Discusses Anti-Terror Fight

(Last Updated On: August 31, 2018 2:21 pm)

National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib has met with British Defense Secretary Gavin Williamson in Kabul, discussed the fight against terrorism and fostering the Afghan military forces, the NSA office said in a statement on Friday.

Hailing the sacrifices rendered by the Afghan forces, Williamson reiterated UK’s continued support to Afghan defense and security forces, the statement said.

According to the statement, during the meeting the British Defense Secretary also confided about UK’s willingness to support and train Afghan Air Force with modern equipment. He said they feel secure in the UK if there is peace and security in Afghanistan.

In the meeting, NSA Mohib said that the Afghan government is committed and accountable to ensure security in the country.

“We don’t want the next generation to grow in an atmosphere of unrest and insecurity and strive through all possible means, to stop violence and carnage,” Mohib said as cited in the statement.