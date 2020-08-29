Latest News
NSA confident Afghan system would survive if foreign allies pulled out
Afghanistan National Security Advisor (NSA) Hamdullah Mohib says the Afghan government would last even if international allies left the country and that an interim government would destroy the current system.
In an exclusive interview with Ariana News, Mohib emphasized that government has many options in terms of surviving if the international coalition abandons the country. Government is capable of finding new alliances, he said.
“We can continue sustaining the current system, there is enough capacity and we have also the means for the durability of the system,” he stated.
Citing concerns over a collapse of the current government amid preparations for the start of intra-Afghan talks, Mohib said that forming any type of interim administration could lead to a crisis for Afghanistan.
“An interim administration would smash the system; as a result, tribe-specific powers would be formed by the strongmen in each part [of the country] and each district,” the NSA said.
Meanwhile, Mohib said the High Council for National Reconciliation led by Abdullah Abdullah is a peace facilitating body, adding the entity is not the decision-maker of the Afghan peace process.”
Mohib said: “Eventually, if we reach an agreement with the Taliban, the decision must be finalized by the people of Afghanistan or by a Loya Jirga which would be held in this regard.”
This comes after Abdullah said Thursday that Intra-Afghan talks would start next week.
Meanwhile, hours after Abdullah’s remarks Acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said that most of the issues in the way of talks have been resolved.
“It seems that most of the hurdles have been either removed or we are in the process of building consensus on a solution. I am cautiously optimistic that this will not be a further hurdle in the way,” Atmar said.
Business
Afghan, Uzbek officials sign power transmission agreement
Afghanistan and Uzbekistan officials signed a power transmission agreement on Friday at a ceremony in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.
According to the agreement Afghanistan can now import electricity from Uzbekistan for the next ten years.
The Afghanistan Ministry of Foreign Affairs said in a statement that based on the agreement, which was signed between Chief Executive of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Ahmad Dawood Noorzai and Dadajon Isakulov, Chairman of the state-owned National Electric Networks of Uzbekistan, a 500-kV electricity transmission line will be built by an Uzbek company with funding of $100 million from the Asian Development Bank.
The ministry said in the first two years, 4.25 GW of electricity per hour will be exported to Afghanistan and it will be increased by 6 GW per hour thereafter.
“With the implementation of this agreement, electricity will be provided 24 hours a day to the northern, central, southern and southwestern provinces and the capital of the country,” the statement read.
Chief of Staff in President Ashraf Ghani’s office Mohammad Shakir Kargar, Acting Minister of Transport Mohammad Yamma Shams, Acting Deputy Minister for Industry and Commerce Abdul Karim Malikyar, Chief Executive of Da Afghanistan Breshna Sherkat Ahmad Dawood Noorzai, and Abdul Bari Sediqi, head of the Afghanistan Railway Authority attended the ceremony.
The development comes at a time Afghanistan is reliant on imported electricity, from its neighbors, including Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, and Iran.
The agreement also coincides with Acting Foreign Minister Mohammad Haneef Atmar’s two-day visit to Tashkent to discuss ways to expand bilateral ties and cooperation in various sectors including irade and transport.
Uzbekistan’s Foreign Minister Abdulaziz Kamilov said Friday: “We hope that this historic trip will further enhance political and economic cooperation between the two countries and strengthen our relations in the fields of trade, transport, electricity, and energy.”
Featured
Survey finds majority of Afghans optimistic that peace talks will end the war
With indications pointing towards the start of intra-Afghan negotiations, a survey has found that the majority of Afghans are optimistic about talks and believe that such negotiations can bring an end to the 19-year-old war.
The Institute of War and Peace Studies, a non-profit Kabul-based think tank, in conjunction with the American University of Afghanistan (AUAF) released findings of a study this week – The Afghan People’s Peace Perception Survey – which aims to “bring forth perspectives of Afghans, and inform policy and decision-makers of their concerns.”
The IWPS said the survey aimed to help those involved in the peace process – including policy-makers, political elite, civil society, and the media, to make informed decisions and play a constructive role during the intra-Afghan peace negotiations and drafting of a peace agreement.
“The purpose of this survey was to collect data about and assess the mainstream narrative encompassing people’s needs, priorities, and concerns about the peace process. The findings of this survey challenge most of the current theories and narratives on the Afghan peace process held by the Afghan media, diplomatic circles, and the elite,” the report read.
According to IWPS, 85.6 percent of respondents are optimistic about the ongoing peace talks – the majority of the Afghan populace believes that peace talks can bring an end to the on-going war.
However, 69 percent of respondents prefer the Islamic Republic to maintain sustainable peace, while only seven percent would rather have an Islamic Emirate.
In addition, 81 percent of respondents believe a centralized state structure is the best option after a peace agreement, while only 10 percent said they will accept an Amir-ul Momineen as the Head of State in Afghanistan after a peace deal.
Thirty-six percent of respondents stated the Taliban’s cruelty was a source of concern for them, while 49.5 percent of respondents across the country stated they do not like any of the Taliban’s services (social justice, security, discipline, and economic opportunity).
But 50 percent of the respondents in southern Afghanistan said they like the economic opportunities provided by the Taliban.
While 62 percent of the respondents stated they do not know a member of the Taliban movement personally, 40 percent stated they do not know who leads the Taliban movement.
A majority of 67.8 percent of respondents trusted the Islamic Republic of Afghanistan, stating that their security is maintained by government, while 68.4 percent of the respondents said they turn to government to resolve their disputes.
Thirty-five percent of respondents meanwhile expressed concern about the withdrawal of foreign troops and 42 percent said they were in favor of the continuation of the presence of the international forces after a peace deal.
According to the findings of the IWPS, the level of support for the presence of international forces in Afghanistan after a peace deal was higher in the eastern, central, and south-eastern regions of the country.
However, the presence of US forces in Afghanistan impacted the lives of Afghan citizens differently; 35 percent reported that the presence of US forces has had a positive impact on their lives.
On an early presidential election or formation of an interim government post the signing of a peace deal, 56 percent were in favor of this.
However, almost 42 percent of all respondents said they would leave the country if they had the chance.
COVID-19
India records almost 75,000 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
India recorded its highest single-day surge of 76,472 new cases in the last 24 hours, health authorities said.
This now takes the total number of cases to 3,463,972 with 62,550 deaths.
According to officials, India still has 752,424 active cases and has been recording an increase in single-day figures for almost a month.
India has the third-highest number of COVID-19 cases in the world after the United States and Brazil.
In Delhi meanwhile, police have since June fined almost 200,000 people for not wearing masks in public.
Addressing a press conference this week, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal called on people to wear masks and not take offense if they were fined for breaking the rule.
“Confidence is good but it should not lead to complacency at any cost…… In case one is fined, one must understand that it is for a greater good,” he said adding that he has directed authorities to strengthen enforcement of rules.
