Latest News
NSA calls on Taliban to stop killing the people and destroying their homeland
During a visit to the eastern provinces on Tuesday, Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib called on the Taliban to stop killing their people and destroying their homeland.
He also called on residents to support the Afghan armed forces.
During his visit to Nangarhar, Mohib told officials to “target the enemy in their bases and hideouts,” so as to prevent them from attacking civilians and public facilities.
Mohib also met with officials in Kunar and Laghman provinces and raised the issue of recent cross-border rocket attacks by Pakistan.
“The shelling will not go without a response, and Pakistan will not be allowed to build facilities on Afghan soil,” Mohib said.
This comes after lawmakers in Afghanistan’s parliament on Saturday summoned acting Minister of Interior Affairs Massoud Andarabi to report on the recent rocket attacks by Pakistani forces.
Parliament noted in a report that over the past year, Pakistan military forces have fired over 13,000 mortar rounds on Afghanistan’s eastern provinces.
Last week, at least eight civilians were killed in rocket attacks on Kunar province by Pakistan forces.
Local officials in Kunar said a firefight had broken out between Afghan security forces and Pakistan forces after Pakistan tried to establish new outposts inside Afghan territory.
COVID-19
Global Coronavirus cases exceed 15 million
Global coronavirus infections surged past 15 million on Wednesday, according to a Reuters tally, with the pandemic gathering pace even as countries remain divided in their response to the crisis.
In the United States, which has the highest number of cases in the world with 3.91 million infections, President Donald Trump warned: “It will probably, unfortunately, get worse before it gets better.”
The top five countries with the most cases are the US, Brazil, India, Russia, and South Africa.
But, the Reuters tally shows the disease is accelerating the fastest in the Americas, which account for more than half the world’s infections and half its deaths.
Globally, the rate of new infections shows no sign of slowing, according to the Reuters tally, based on official reports.
After the first COVID-19 case was reported in Wuhan, China, in early January, it took about 15 weeks to reach two million cases. By contrast, it took just eight days to climb above 15 million from 13 million reached on July 13.
Health experts stress that official data almost certainly underreports both infections and deaths, particularly in countries with limited testing capacity.
The official number of coronavirus cases at 15,009,213 is at least triple the number of severe influenza illnesses recorded annually, according to World Health Organization data, while the death toll of more than 616,000 in seven months is close to the upper range of yearly influenza deaths.
With the first wave of the virus still to peak in several countries and a resurgence of case numbers in others, some countries are reintroducing strict social distancing measures while others relax restrictions.
Stung by low approval ratings for his handling of the epidemic and downplaying the risks during the early stages, Trump made a significant shift in rhetoric on Tuesday, encouraging Americans to wear a face mask.
While the epidemic worsened in the United States, Trump’s focus ahead of a presidential election in November has been on reopening the economy, and governors in the hard-hit states of Texas, Florida, and Georgia continue to push back hard against calls for stricter restrictions.
In Brazil, more than 2.15 million people have tested positive including President Jair Bolsonaro, and more than 81,000 people have died.
While Bolsonaro has played down the outbreak, its scale has made Brazil a prime testing ground for potential vaccines.
India, the only other country with more than one million cases, reported almost 40,000 new cases on Wednesday.
Having been keen to reopen its economy, India is now facing the twin challenge of combating the pandemic and massive flooding in the country’s northeast.
Two ministers in South Africa’s cabinet were admitted to hospital with COVID-19, as Africa’s most-industrialized country counted a total of 372,628 confirmed cases and 5,173 deaths.
Other countries are reintroducing restrictions in response to fresh outbreaks.
In Spain, the number of people allowed on Barcelona’s beaches was limited after crowds flocked to the seaside over the weekend despite advice to stay home.
In Australia, residents of Melbourne, the country’s second-biggest city, were ordered to wear masks in public from Wednesday after the country reported a record 501 new cases.
Officials in Canada were closely watching a spike in cases as the economy reopens, attributing the rise in part to large numbers of young people gathering in bars.
China, meanwhile, announced that passengers on inbound flights must provide negative COVID-19 test results before boarding, as authorities seek to reduce the risk of imported cases amid increased international travel.
Latest News
Bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees found – Turkey
The bodies of 29 drowned Afghan refugees, including three children, were found in the sinking of a ship carrying refugees in Turkish waters.
The Afghan embassy in Turkey has announced on its Facebook page that 59 bodies belonging to the occupants of a ship carrying asylum seekers have been found in Van Lake, Turkey, 29 of whom have been identified so far and are all Afghan citizens.
Afghan consulate officials in Ankara say the identities of the other bodies are still unknown, and several children are among the dead.
Foreign Ministry spokesman Gran Hiwad says: “The latest update is about identifying 29 bodies. So far, 59 bodies have been retrieved from the water. Three bodies will be transferred to Kabul, four bodies tomorrow, and 10 bodies on Friday.”
The ship is said to have landed 100 meters deep in Van Lake in eastern Turkey. Turkish police have taken responsibility for retrieving the bodies, identifying the victims, and moving the bodies to the center of Istanbul.
Sayed Abdul Basit Ansari, Press Advisor of the Ministry of Immigrants and Repatriates, said: “It has been agreed with Kam Air Airlines about transferring the bodies to Kabul. They will be brought from Istanbul and Ankara to Kabul for free by Kam Air.”
On the other hand, Afghan citizens say that smuggling to foreign countries is dangerous and life in it is dangerous.
Earlier, the Afghan Ministry of Foreign Affairs called on the people to share their details with the ministry if they have lost contact with their loved ones.
Latest News
Parliament rejects President Ghani’s proposed “Distarkhan-e-Millie” plan
The Afghan Parliament has rejected the government’s proposed aid distribution program “Distarkhan-e-Millie”, considering it in controversy to Article 91 of the Afghan Constitution.
President Ashraf Ghani this week announced an aid package, aimed to distribute food to vulnerable people across the country.
The Finance and Budget Commission of the parliament considers the Program to be against the budget law, saying it would lead to widespread corruption in Afghanistan and that global aid would be plundered.
Seyed Azim Kabarzani, Secretary of the Finance and Budget Commission of the House of Representatives, says: “The draft of the National Auction without consulting the parliament and without going through the legal process from the official authority of the parliament and its approval is against the law and should be rejected because all budget programs are the prerogative of the House of Representatives.”
Abdul Rauf Enaami, a member of the Finance and Budget Commission, said: “This program is against Article 91 of the Constitution and the unauthorized budget implemented by the donors does not have the right to be approved by the Wolesi Jirga, but the program implemented by the government must be approved by the Jirga.”
However, the House of Representatives put the government’s agenda plan to a vote, which was rejected by the majority MPs.
But the government, in response to the decision, urges the House of Representatives not to block aid to those in need.
“Members of parliament should not prevent from providing assistance to the needy. The project is funded by the World Bank,” said Sediq Sediqqi, a presidential spokesman.
After rejecting the plan, members of parliament called on the government not to implement all budget items in violation of the law.
