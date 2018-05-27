NSA Atmar Visits Islamabad Amid Heightened Tensions

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2018 4:15 pm)

Afghanistan’s national security advisor Mohammad Hanif Atmar has traveled to Pakistan for talks amid heightened tensions between the two countries.

According to a statement released from the Office of the National Security Council of Afghanistan (ONSC) on Sunday, Atmar is heading a delegation of high-ranking security officials aimed at holding talks with Pakistani security officials over the Afghanistan-Pakistan Action Plan for Peace and Solidarity (APAPPS).

The statement further said the Afghan delegation was invited by Pakistani Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi to visit and discuss the security problems in Afghanistan, Pakistan , and the region.

The visit comes days after Pakistan’s parliament passed a constitutional amendment that will lead to the merger of the Federally Administered Tribal Areas (FATA) into its Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) province.

Afghanistan on Saturday objected to the Pakistan’s decision, saying “the decision was against the 1921 agreement between the British India and Afghanistan”.

“Every decision about tribal regions should be made in normal situation and in accordance with the consensus of the tribal people,” President Ghani’s office said in a statement, which was posted online.

Afghanistan is expected to officially lodge a complaint against Pakistan to the United Nations Security Council.

The two nations share a 2,500-kilometer border known as the Durand Line, which Pakistan considers to be an international border while Afghanistan refuses to recognize the line as the border between the two countries.