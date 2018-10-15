(Last Updated On: October 15, 2018)

In a conference on “Supporting Private Sector in Public Procurement”, National Procurement Authority (NPA) introduced Afghanistan Government Electronic & Open Procurement System (AGEOPS) to the representatives of international institutions, construction companies, members of civil society and media.

Addressing media outlets in GMIC, Elham Omar Hotaki General Director of NPA said: “Using AGEOPS, companies are categorized into few sections considering their experiences.”

Using this system, private companies will apply for contracts that they are expert in it. AGEOPS Works are categorized into eleven sections and companies can apply for one or more based on their experiences.

Hotaki gave three months to representatives of companies to apply for AGEOPS membership so that they would be able to enter the system by receiving a certificate number.

“This system is established to provide required facilities for the growth of private sector, to ensure transparency in procurement processes, to evaluate companies and increase their professional capacity, to accelerate offers evaluations process and to provide certificates of companies’ classification,” Hotaki stressed.

Afghanistan is the only country in the region that has established an electronic procurement system.