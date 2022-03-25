Now is best time for world to recognize Islamic Emirate, Haqqani tells Russian envoy

(Last Updated On: March 25, 2022)

Now is the best time for the world to recognize the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan government and to work for mutual benefits, Acting Interior Minister Sirajuddin Haqqani said while meeting with Russia’s special envoy in Kabul on Thursday.

During the meeting, Haqqani also told Zamir Kabulov that IEA is committed to its promises and that Afghanistan “will not be a threat” for its neighbors and other countries.

Referring to drugs, Haqqani said that the menace is not only a threat for Afghanistan but for the world. He emphasized the need for joint efforts to tackle the problem.

Haqqani met separately with visiting Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi on Friday and reiterated security assurances.

“Russia, China and a few other countries are very concerned about the situation of Afghanistan,” said Sarwar Niazi, a military expert.

He said that China is also working on how to ensure its economic interests in Afghanistan.

Aziz Maarij, a political expert, said that both Russia and China need Afghanistan and Afghanistan also needs raw materials market.

He said that the Afghan government first needs to fulfil the conditions of the international community for its recognition before it could take advantage of the existing situation