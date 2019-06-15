Notorious Gang Leader Killed in Kabul

(Last Updated On: June 15, 2019)

Nabi Kohbandi, the head of a criminal gang was arrested in the capital Kabul on Saturday, the interior ministry said in a statement.

According to the statement, Kohbandi was arrested after he was injured during a gunfight with police members in PD9 area of Kabul this morning.

Later on, the interior ministry spokesman Nasrat Rahimi said that he has died.

Featured under police wanted list, Kohbandi was a dangerous criminal who was leading a criminal network of 10 gangsters in PD9 area of Kabul city.

The network was involved in armed robberies and disrupting public order, the statement further said.

Recently, police killed Enayat Qochi, head of one of the most dangerous criminal networks in Kabul.