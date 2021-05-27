Latest News
Not the time to take but a time to give: Ghani to the nation
President Ashraf Ghani on Monday said that the Afghan public is committed to a republic system and assured the people that “the sky will not fall in”.
He also said now is not the time to take concessions from the government and the system, but that people must instead give back to their country.
Speaking at an event to mark the Week of Vocational Training and Higher Education, Ghani said that there is national consensus on preserving the republic system.
He also said people in Kabul should not worry because Afghanistan will remain as it is – that the situation will be maintained.
Ghani said the whole country is in favor of the republic system and assured Kabul residents the city will not collapse.
“The situation is good in all provinces, but a few people in Kabul think the sky will fall in; … God has kept the sky, he also keeps Afghanistan; we have seen a lot of ups and downs in four years; this is not lasting,” he said.
Meanwhile, the Minister of Higher Education Abbas Basir said at the event that there are challenges in the country’s education sector, especially regarding the quality of the curriculum.
“The Ministry of Higher Education plans to develop educational methods this year and move the educational system to a student-centered and research-oriented method. In this regard, 65 new modules will be inaugurated and unveiled today. We are evaluating about another 90 modules this year,” he said.
Students from the Vocational Education Department, including the Herat Robotics Girls, also attended the event and showcased their new inventions.
During the exhibition the president and his first vice president, Amrullah Saleh, said they will assess five of the inventions.
“”We will review the five cases we have seen and evaluate them and I will report to you in less than ten days,” said Saleh.
US, Afghan NSAs discuss security, counterterrorism cooperation
Afghanistan’s National Security Advisor Hamdullah Mohib and his U.S. counterpart Jake Sullivan discussed security and counterterrorism cooperation during a phone call on Thursday.
The National Security Council tweeted that “NSA Sullivan reiterated American support for ANDSF, development assistance, and [the need for] peace in Afghanistan.”
Sullivan in turn tweeted that he had discussed a “strong and enduring U.S.-Afghanistan partnership” with Mohib.
“We will continue to support Afghanistan and its people with security, civilian and humanitarian assistance as courageous Afghans work to achieve peace and prosperity,” added Sullivan.
This comes after U.S. Central Command (CENTCOM) said this week that it has “completed between 16-25 percent of the entire retrograde process.”
CENTCOM said in a statement that the United States Department of Defense has withdrawn the equivalent of approximately 160 C-17 loads of material out of Afghanistan and has turned over more than 10,000 pieces of equipment to the Defense Logistics Agency for destruction.
The US has officially handed over five facilities to the Afghan Ministry of Defense, the statement added. CENTCOM did not however give details on which facilities these were.
All-female Kam Air crew receive prestigious aviation award
Kam Air captain Veronica Boysova and her all-female crew have been awarded a prestigious AeroTime Aviation Achievement Award for their historic flight in February when Afghanistan witnessed an all-female crewed commercial passenger flight.
Now, crew members of this historic and groundbreaking event have joined the exclusive ranks of AeroTime Aviation Achievement Award recipients.
Speaking to Borysova, AeroTime stated that at the time of the February flight, the crew did not fully realize the significance of the journey ahead of them.
“We just met up as a group of friends, as a group of professionals, and prepared for our flight. We just wanted to take our passengers from Kabul to Herat and back,” said Borysova.
She said that the crew had been supported by the airline and they had felt excited to be taking part in the all-female flight.
“So, I don’t think that we actually realized how significant and historical it would be for the aviation industry and for Afghanistan, specifically until later on when it actually happened and articles were issued, and the video went out,” Borysova added.
AeroTime stated that when passengers boarded flight RQ103 on February 24, they had no clue what a special occasion they were about to witness.
“For passengers, it was a normal and routine flight,” explained Arefa Ahmadi, the flight purser.
“But for us, the flight was not a normal flight. Because in the history of Afghanistan, it was the first flight by only women. I’m very proud to have been chosen as a flight purser for that flight.
“The most important thing that we wanted to show to the world, and especially to Afghan women, was to believe in themselves and to strive to achieve their goals,” Ahmadi said.
According to AeroTime, first officer Mohadese Mirzaee, Kam Air’s first female Afghan pilot, said she was excited about the flight and the difference it was making for women in Afghanistan.
“For me personally, it wasn’t just another day at work. Deep inside I was waiting for this day for so long.
“I wanted to show to the world that the all-female crew of Afghanistan could fly this plane. As women, working side by side we can support each other and we can fly a plane and take people to wherever they want to be. We can connect people to their loved ones, bring a mother to her daughter or a son, bring loved ones to each other. So it was not just a normal day, it was a very rewarding experience.”
The award recognizes their dedication and commitment to their work, their promotion of equality in aviation, and their position as role models for the next generation of women to pursue their dreams.
When presenting the award, Vygaudas Usackas said: “I think it is a very powerful message to the Afghan people and to the world. Especially this year when peace negotiations and talks about reconciliation are going on. The future of Afghanistan lies in equal opportunities in respect of freedoms and women’s rights.” Usackas is a member of the AeroTime Global Advisory Board and served as the European Union’s Ambassador to Afghanistan from 2010 to 2013.
Legal director of Farah juvenile facility assassinated
Kobra, the legal director of Farah Juvenile Correctional Center, was assassinated on Wednesday night in the provincial capital, officials confirmed.
Farah police spokesman Khalid Hazrati said Kobra had left the city on Wednesday evening and had been killed by the Taliban the same night but that her body had only been found on Thursday morning in the village of Kokshib on the outskirts of Farah.
But sources say Kobra was abducted by unknown gunmen while on her way home and then killed. They said the abduction took place in PD4 of Farah city.
So far no group including the Taliban had claimed responsibility for the killing.
