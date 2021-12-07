Latest News
Norway urges World Bank’s Afghanistan donors to channel funds to UN
Norway is encouraging donors to a World Bank-administered fund for Afghanistan to agree to transfer $280 million to the World Food Programme and UNICEF, Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Monday.
The World Bank’s board backed the transferring of $280 million to the UN agencies from the $1.5 billion Afghanistan Reconstruction Trust Fund (ARTF), which was frozen after the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) took power in August, Reuters reported.
The 31 donors to the fund must approve the transfer. A World Bank spokesperson said ARTF donors met last Friday and agreed to make a decision in one week.
During a joint interview with U.N. Development Programme chief Achim Steiner in New York, Huitfeldt told Reuters that she hoped donors would sign off on the transfer and that Norway “encouraged” them to do so.
“And we discussed the situation in Afghanistan during the NATO meeting last week, and also encourage NATO countries to continue to avoid a total economic or humanitarian collapse in Afghanistan,” she said.
Afghanistan is struggling with a sharp drop in international development aid after the IEA seized power, an economy and banking system on the brink of collapse, the COVID-19 pandemic and severe drought.
“If you cannot have enough food, you cannot educate your children, you cannot get health service for your family, you have no reason to live there anymore, you try to move on somewhere else,” Steiner said.
The UNDP has projected that poverty may become nearly universal by mid-2022 – affecting more than 90 percent of Afghanistan’s 39 million people.
“We face this particularly intense period between now and next year, where many Afghans are on the verge of giving up,” Steiner said.
A challenge for the United Nations has been getting enough cash into Afghanistan to help deliver aid to millions of people on the brink of famine and prevent the breakdown of the economy and health and education services, Reuters reported.
“The volume of finance that needs to be, in one way or another, mobilized by Afghanistan, is far larger than anything the financial system can cope with right now. So we are faced with an enormous constraint,” Steiner said.
It’s a problem that hasn’t been solved yet, Steiner said.
He said the United Nations was considering flying in U.S. dollars, but warned that could only be a short term solution as it was “not the basis on which the scaling up of finance that is needed will happen.”
UN defer resolution to delay seat for Afghanistan, IEA opposes
The UN General Assembly on Monday adopted a resolution to delay a decision on who will represent Afghanistan and Myanmar at the world body.
In response the Afghan Foreign Ministry has said in response to the United Nations resolution that denying the legitimate rights of the Afghan people is useless and has no legal basis.
“The new Afghan government, as an accountable authority with sovereignty over entire Afghanistan, which has ensured security for all Afghans has a legitimate right to represent the Afghan people in the UN,” Abdul Qahar Balkhi, MoFA Spokesperson said in series of tweets.
The UN assembly agreed to defer action, which means the current ambassadors for the two countries will remain in place for the time being.
But Balkhi said that: “Giving Afghanistan’s seat in the UN to an individual with no working relation with Kabul & no authority over any part of Afghan territory is deemed a blatant denial of the Afghan people’s legitimate right,”
Balkhi also said that using denial of the Afghan people’s legitimate right as an instrument of pressure is of no benefit to anyone and is not legally grounded.
This comes after the IEA authorities in Afghanistan, as well as the military rulers in Myanmar, had sought to replace the envoys, who were appointed by democratically-elected governments that were deposed this year.
The resolution was adopted without a vote and follows a meeting held last week by the UN Credentials Committee, which approves diplomatic representation of all 193 Member States.
The Committee chair, Ambassador Anna Karin Eneström of Sweden, introduced its report.
“The Committee deferred its decision on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Myanmar and on the credentials pertaining to the representatives of Afghanistan to the seventy-sixth session of the General Assembly,” she said.
The UN remains focused on assisting the people of Afghanistan, where the IEA seized power in August. Needs have risen sharply, with some 23 million people requiring humanitarian assistance.
Turkey, Qatar might ‘act together’ to reopen Kabul airport
Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu and his Qatari counterpart Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman al Thani have raised the possibility of jointly operating Kabul’s international airport.
Addressing a joint press conference on Monday, Cavusoglu that they would “act together” in Kabul, TRT World reported.
“Qatar and Turkey are continuously working with the interim government in Afghanistan to reach an agreement to open the airport (so it can function) normally,” Thani said.
Cavusoglu is accompanying Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on a two-day visit to Doha.
According to Turkish media, Erdogan’s visit comes as Turkey seeks to rebuild relations with former rivals in the energy-rich Gulf region, including the United Arab Emirates.
Cavusoglu also said Turkey and Qatar should set an example to the international community in delivering humanitarian aid to the Afghan people.
“The international community needs to deliver this humanitarian aid to the Afghan people, regardless of political motives,” he said.
Meanwhile, Germany’s special envoy to Afghanistan, Jasper Wieck, has said that his country is likely to send some of its diplomats to Afghanistan early next year.
While speaking at the 35th summit of the Protestant Academy he mentioned that the return of German diplomats does not mean that Germany recognizes the Islamic Emirate.
Moscow sends new tanks to Tajikistan base close to border with Afghanistan
Russia said on Monday it was reinforcing its military base in Tajikistan with 30 new tanks and that its forces at the facility had carried out exercises with missile defense systems, Reuters reported.
The possibility of Islamist militants in Afghanistan infiltrating Tajikistan and other former Soviet republics in Central Asia is a worry for Moscow, which views the region as a defensive buffer to its south, Reuters reported.
Russian forces on Monday practiced repelling an enemy aerial attack on military facilities using its S-300PS systems, the Interfax news agency cited the Defense Ministry as saying.
The base in ex-Soviet Tajikistan, Russia’s largest outside its own borders, simulated 10 missile launches against aerial targets as part of the drills, the ministry said.
“A batch of 30 upgraded T-72B3M tanks with improved combat characteristics will arrive to rearm the 201st Russian military base stationed in Tajikistan on December 6,” it was quoted as saying.
Russia held large-scale joint military exercises with its allies near the Tajik-Afghan border in October after the United States and its allies withdrew troops from Afghanistan and the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) swept to power.
