Latest News
Norway refuses to recognize IEA government in Afghanistan
Norwegian Foreign Minister Anniken Huitfeldt said on Saturday that Oslo is not considering the recognition of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) which is under UN sanctions.
Huitfeldt spoke at the Munich security conference in the session “Afghan Aftershocks: From Ashes to Ashes” and said: “We are reluctant to recognize [the IEA] and will not do that.”
In early September, the IEA leadership announced the composition of an interim government headed by Mohammad Hasan Akhund.
The restoration of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan was declared in December but has yet to garner desperately-needed international recognition.
Latest News
West has inflicted catastrophic damage on Afghanistan: UK’s Miliband
The West has inflicted catastrophic damage on Afghanistan and its own reputation by imposing a policy of starvation on the country, said the UK’s former foreign secretary David Miliband, who is now chief executive of the International Rescue Committee.
“If we wanted to create a failed state we could not have a more effective policy mix than the one we have at the moment,” he told the Guardian.
Miliband has been instrumental in lobbying the Biden administration and the World Bank to release Afghanistan’s frozen assets, not only for humanitarian aid but also to start reconstructing the economy, the Guardian reported.
“I simply do not understand the lack of urgency to get this thing moving. It genuinely befuddles me that we should have allowed this to get so much worse so quickly,” he said.
He told the Guardian the crisis was so deep that the UN’s appeal for $4bn this year, due to be addressed at a pledging conference next month, was likely to rise to $10bn next year.
The Guardian reported however that reports have emerged that the World Bank board may meet in March to release as much as $1.3 billion that it has so far refused to release.
“What we are doing is not making it worse for the Taliban (IEA), it is making it worse for the people. We are not punishing the Taliban (IEA). It is ordinary Afghans that are paying the price of peace. It is not just a catastrophe of choice, but a catastrophe of reputation. This is a starvation policy,” Miliband said.
He said four problems needed to be addressed urgently if the country was to survive the remainder of the winter.
“There is no money to pay salaries. Some teachers and hospital workers have not been paid since April. That has to change.
“The US sanctions continue to have a chilling effect on commercial activity even though there are carve-outs in US and international sanctions for humanitarian purposes. The carve-out does not touch commercial entities so if you are a private agricultural or food importer who has to touch the government at the border in some way you are scared you are going to get caught up in the sanctions.
“Then there is the liquidity crisis, so there is no capital underpinning the banking system so no one can lend or pay for imports. Finally there are no technocrats or expertise in the Central Bank – they have all left. All this can be done without having to get into the issue of recognition of the Taliban (IEA).
“Together this is causing an economic freeze and in these tragic circumstances you can give more aid until you are blue in the face, and it will not solve the structural problems. I am in the ridiculous position of running an aid agency and I am saying ‘don’t just give out humanitarian aid, you have to underpin the economy’,” he told the Guardian.
Latest News
95% of people in Afghanistan do not have enough to eat: WFP
The United Nations’ World Food Programme (WFP) says 95 percent of people in Afghanistan “do not have enough to eat,” and that “hunger continues rising in Afghanistan”.
On Saturday, the WFP Asia Pacific warned on its official Twitter account that in January, “8 in 10 income-earning households experienced a significant decrease in income, with Kabul hit the hardest. Worse still, some were forced to brave the cold month with no income at all.”
Since the chaotic withdrawal of foreign troops from Afghanistan, the collapse of the former government and the take over of power by the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) in August last year, unemployment levels have increased throughout the country, leaving parents unable to provide food for their families.
The direct result has been a surge in malnutrition, producing a dramatic rise in pneumonia in children.
Six months after the IEA took power, no country has yet recognized their rule and all foreign assets belonging to Afghanistan have remained frozen.
The UN says that Afghanistan, which is already suffering from high poverty levels, is facing “one of the world’s worst humanitarian disasters.”
On Thursday, the WFP said that “with each passing month, new waves of people are turning to drastic measures to feed their families in Afghanistan.”
It added that about two-thirds of all people in Afghanistan – “66% – are now resorting to crisis coping strategies – up from 58% in Dec 2021, & 11% before 15 Aug.”
Latest News
Politicians call on IEA to forge ties with the international community
Afghan politicians on Sunday called on Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan (IEA) officials to forge new relations with the world.
This comes after the IEA recently visited Norway, Switzerland, and Qatar for talks with representatives from foreign countries.
“The former government did not respect elders, nor the people. It was a corrupt government. It (former government) would also not accept advice. The current situation is because of the former government,” said Sayed Ishaq Gailani, a well known politician.
Activists meanwhile called on the international community to help Afghans overcome economic hardships.
“The (current economic situation) should not be happening. Does the international community want peace or not? If they want peace, then they should engage with Afghanistan in a different manner, otherwise, it is useless,” said Muhboba Saraj, a women’s rights activist.
IEA accepts there are some problems in the current government, but have said the sudden, unplanned collapse of the former government resulted in the world cutting ties with Afghanistan.
“When we were fighting, we did not think that we would be in power. The former government was not beneficial for Afghanistan,” said Abdulhaq Hamad, a member of the IEA.
Trump’s Truth Social app launches on Apple App Store
West has inflicted catastrophic damage on Afghanistan: UK’s Miliband
95% of people in Afghanistan do not have enough to eat: WFP
Norway refuses to recognize IEA government in Afghanistan
Biden and Putin agree in principle to Ukraine summit
Former district police chief in Ghor gunned down
At least seven killed in Herat explosion
Kabul’s China Town to host expo to boost trade
Coal mining sector in Ghor gets green light
ADB approves $405 million in grants to help overcome crisis in Afghanistan
Tahawol: UN concerned over re-emergence of terrorism in Afghanistan
Saar: Afghanistan and Pakistan relations discussed
Tahawol: Concerns over expansion of terrorist activities discussed
Exclusive interview with Mawlavi Abdul Hadi Hamdan, head of Kabul airport
Exclusive interview with Alain Délétroz, head of Geneva Call
Trending
-
Business5 days ago
Pakistan to allow India to send wheat, medicine to Afghanistan by road
-
Latest News5 days ago
US court to make final decision on use of Afghanistan’s frozen assets
-
World4 days ago
Heavy rains, flooding kill dozens in Brazil’s ‘Imperial City’
-
Zerbana5 days ago
Zerbena: Protest by money exchangers in Kabul discussed
-
Business4 days ago
Central bank sets fire to more than 600 million AFN in old banknotes
-
Tahawol4 days ago
Tahawol: IEA’s meeting with EU representatives discussed
-
World4 days ago
Still a risk of military conflict in Ukraine: Analyst
-
Latest News5 days ago
Hamid Karzai criticises US move to use Afghan assets for aid and 9/11 victims