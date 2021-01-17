Connect with us

Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine 

January 17, 2021

(Last Updated On: January 17, 2021)
Norway has raised concerns about the safety of the Pfizer Inc. vaccine after reporting that 29 Norwegians died after receiving the inoculation. 
 
According to Bloomberg, it’s unclear exactly when the deaths occurred, but Norway has given at least one dose to about 42,000 people and focused on those considered most at risk if they contract the virus, including the elderly.
 
Until Friday, the vaccine produced by Pfizer and BioNTech SE was the only one available in Norway, and “all deaths are thus linked to this vaccine,” the Norwegian Medicines Agency said in a written response to Bloomberg on Saturday.
 
“There are 13 deaths that have been assessed, and we are aware of another 16 deaths that are currently being assessed,” the agency told Bloomberg.
 
All the reported deaths related to “elderly people with serious basic disorders,” it said. 
 
“Most people have experienced the expected side effects of the vaccine, such as nausea and vomiting, fever, local reactions at the injection site, and worsening of their underlying condition.”
 
Bloomberg states that official reports of allergic reactions have been rare as governments rush to roll out vaccines to try to contain the global pandemic. However, US authorities reported 21 cases of severe allergic reactions from December 14 to 23 after administration of about 1.9 million initial doses of the Pfizer vaccine. 
 
The first Europe-wide safety report on the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine is due to be published at the end of January.
WHO team in Wuhan to probe Coronavirus origin

2 days ago

January 15, 2021

(Last Updated On: January 15, 2021)

The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent a team of scientists to China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, to probe the origins of the Coronavirus, WHO confirmed.

The WHO stated in a tweet a 13-member team of expert has arrived in Wuhan on Thursday. 

“The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, China, today,” WHO tweeted.

The organization stated that the experts will begin their work immediately during the two weeks quarantine protocol for international travelers.

The WHO added that 13 team members have arrived in Wuhan, but two others have been tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving Singapore to China.

“Two scientists are still in Singapore completing tests for COVID-19. All team members had multiple negative PCR and antibody tests for COVID-19 in their home countries prior to traveling,” the organization said.

“They were tested again in #Singapore and were all negative for PCR. But two members tested positive for IgM antibodies. They are being retested for both IgM and IgG antibodies.”

In early 2020, the virus spread in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, and soon the virus spread worldwide.

China has sought to keep information about the spread of the virus under tight control. The country has also punished people for publishing information. The Chinese officials allowed the international team to Wuhan after months of diplomatic disputing.

In December last year, a Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan was sentenced to four years in jail for reporting the spread of the virus from Wuhan. 

Zhang Zhan, 37, was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a charge used by the Chinese government against the critics.

According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, so far, 93,075,435 people around the world have been infected with the virus and 1,993,164 people have died of the virus.

Kabul COVID patient survives despite serious underlying conditions

January 4, 2021

January 4, 2021

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2021)

Afghan-Japanese hospital officials say a 56-year-old coronary patient was able to defeat coronavirus despite other illnesses including diabetes and high blood pressure.

According to the officials, the patient, who had coronavirus and had reached the stage of “ARDS”, a “dangerous type of respiratory problem”, recovered completely and was discharged from the hospital after a month and a half.

To thank the staff and doctors the relatives of the patient celebrated by taking cakes and sweets to the doctors.

The Afghan-Japanese Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in Kabul, which diagnoses and treats COVID-19 patients.

Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients in the country has reached 52,909, while 2,230 patients have died, but another 42,405 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry.

One person dies in US of COVID-19 every 33 seconds

4 weeks ago

December 22, 2020

(Last Updated On: January 11, 2021)
US health officials have stated that last week, in the United States, someone died from COVID-19 every 33 seconds.
 
The disease claimed more than 18,000 lives in the seven days ending December 20, up 6.7 percent from the prior week to hit another record high, according to a Reuters analysis of state and county reports.
 
Despite pleas by health officials not to travel during the end-year holiday season, 3.2 million people were screened at US airports on Friday, Saturday and Sunday, Reuters reported.
 
In addition to concerns over the high death rate, health officials are also worried that a surge in infections from holiday gatherings could overwhelm hospitals, some of which are already at capacity after Thanksgiving celebrations.
 
And while the country has begun to administer two new vaccines, it may be months before the inoculations put a dent in the coronavirus outbreak, Reuters reported.
 
US health data indicates over 18.1 million COVID-19 cases have been recorded in the US, and over 320,000 deaths. 
