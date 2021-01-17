Norway concerned as death toll rises to 29 from COVID vaccine 

COVID-19
The World Health Organization (WHO) has sent a team of scientists to China’s Wuhan, the epicenter of the Covid-19 pandemic, to probe the origins of the Coronavirus, WHO confirmed.
The WHO stated in a tweet a 13-member team of expert has arrived in Wuhan on Thursday.
“The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, China, today,” WHO tweeted.
The organization stated that the experts will begin their work immediately during the two weeks quarantine protocol for international travelers.
The international team of 13 scientists examining the origins of the virus that causes #COVID19 arrived in Wuhan, #China, today.
The experts will begin their work immediately during the 2 weeks quarantine protocol for international travelers.
— World Health Organization (WHO) (@WHO) January 14, 2021
The WHO added that 13 team members have arrived in Wuhan, but two others have been tested positive for Covid-19 before leaving Singapore to China.
“Two scientists are still in Singapore completing tests for COVID-19. All team members had multiple negative PCR and antibody tests for COVID-19 in their home countries prior to traveling,” the organization said.
“They were tested again in #Singapore and were all negative for PCR. But two members tested positive for IgM antibodies. They are being retested for both IgM and IgG antibodies.”
In early 2020, the virus spread in the city of Wuhan in China’s Hubei province, and soon the virus spread worldwide.
China has sought to keep information about the spread of the virus under tight control. The country has also punished people for publishing information. The Chinese officials allowed the international team to Wuhan after months of diplomatic disputing.
In December last year, a Chinese journalist Zhang Zhan was sentenced to four years in jail for reporting the spread of the virus from Wuhan.
Zhang Zhan, 37, was found guilty of “picking quarrels and provoking trouble,” a charge used by the Chinese government against the critics.
According to a tally by the Johns Hopkins University, so far, 93,075,435 people around the world have been infected with the virus and 1,993,164 people have died of the virus.
Afghan-Japanese hospital officials say a 56-year-old coronary patient was able to defeat coronavirus despite other illnesses including diabetes and high blood pressure.
According to the officials, the patient, who had coronavirus and had reached the stage of “ARDS”, a “dangerous type of respiratory problem”, recovered completely and was discharged from the hospital after a month and a half.
To thank the staff and doctors the relatives of the patient celebrated by taking cakes and sweets to the doctors.
The Afghan-Japanese Hospital is one of the busiest hospitals in Kabul, which diagnoses and treats COVID-19 patients.
Currently, the number of COVID-19 patients in the country has reached 52,909, while 2,230 patients have died, but another 42,405 patients have recovered, according to the health ministry.
