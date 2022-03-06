World
North Korea says it conducted 2nd ‘important’ spy satellite test
North Korea said it conducted “another important” test for reconnaissance satellite systems, state news agency KCNA reported on Sunday, a day after regional military authorities reported the launch of a ballistic missile from the country for the second time in a week.
The launch drew condemnation from governments in the United States, South Korea, and Japan, which fear the North is preparing to conduct a major weapons test in coming months, Reuters reported.
They see the North’s satellite launches as thinly veiled tests of ballistic missile technology banned by United Nations Security Council resolutions.
North Korea’s National Aerospace Development Administration (NADA) and the Academy of Defence Science conducted the launch “under the plan of developing a reconnaissance satellite,” KCNA reported.
It was the second such launch in a week to test satellite equipment, and the ninth missile launch this year.
Like the last test on February 27, KCNA did not elaborate on the type of rocket used in the launch, but authorities in South Korea said it appeared to be a ballistic missile fired from an area near Pyongyang where its international airport is located.
South Korea’s military said the North Korean missile reached a height of about 560 km and flew 270 km.
World
Turkey’s Erdogan to speak to Russia’s Putin on Sunday
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan will speak to Vladimir Putin by phone on Sunday to discuss Russia’s war in Ukraine, spokesman Ibrahim Kalin said, adding Turkey was ready to help resolve the crisis, Reuters reported.
NATO member Turkey shares a maritime border with Ukraine and Russia in the Black Sea and has good ties to both, but opposes sanctions on Moscow. Ankara has called the invasion unacceptable and offered to host peace talks, while calling for a ceasefire.
Speaking to reporters in Istanbul on Saturday, Kalin said Erdogan would reiterate that offer to Putin and ask him to “give a chance” to a humanitarian ceasefire and set up humanitarian corridors needed for civilian evacuations and aid shipments.
“Our president’s message is for the war and the attacks to be stopped immediately, for talks to start by coming together at an appropriate basis and give diplomacy a chance,” Kalin said.
According to Reuters it was important that Russia had a reliable counterpart to speak to as the West “burned bridges” with it, Kalin said, adding that Ankara would not abandon ties with either Russia or Ukraine.
Kalin also said attacks on or near nuclear power plants in Ukraine were “playing with fire” and that Erdogan would also hold talks with other leaders on Saturday, including Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and European Union officials.
Turkey welcomes statements from Russia about holding talks over humanitarian corridors and the continuation of discussions with Ukraine, he added.
Turkey has forged close cooperation with Russia in defence, energy and trade, and relies heavily on Russian tourists. But, it has also sold drones to Kyiv, angering Moscow, and opposes Russian policies in Syria, Libya, and its annexation of Crimea in 2014, read the report.
According to Reuters Ankara has said it wants to bring together foreign ministers from Ukraine and Russia for talks at a diplomacy forum next week in southern Turkey. Ukraine has said it is open to such talks, while Russia welcomed Ankara’s offer.
World
Putin says Russia’s neighbours should not escalate tensions
President Vladimir Putin urged Russia’s neighbours on Friday not to escalate tensions, eight days after Moscow sent its forces into Ukraine.
“There are no bad intentions towards our neighbours. And I would also advise them not to escalate the situation, not to introduce any restrictions. We fulfil all our obligations and will continue to fulfil them,” Putin said in televised remarks, Reuters reported.
“We do not see any need here to aggravate or worsen our relations. And all our actions, if they arise, they always arise exclusively in response to some unfriendly actions, actions against the Russian Federation.”
Putin was shown on TV taking part online, from his residence outside Moscow, in a flag-raising ceremony for a ferry in northern Russia.
World
Suicide attack on Peshawar mosque kills 30
At least 30 worshipers were in killed more than 50 have been injured in a suicide bombing during Friday prayers at a mosque in Qissa Khwani bazaar in the Kocha Risaldar area, Peshawar,
Dawn News reported that teams have rushed the injured to Lady Reading Hospital, while residents and people of the then neighbourhood also helped in transporting the injured on their motorcycles and in cars, read the report.
Prime Minister Imran Khan, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed, and other political leaders condemned the blast, Geo News reported.
Police and security teams have cordoned off the area and started to collect evidence.
In a statement to the media, Advisor to KP Chief Minister Barrister Muhammad Ali Saif said that the explosion took place during Friday prayers.
“Reportedly the terrorists first tried to enter the mosque where they exchanged fire with the police,” said Barrister Saif.
He said that one attacker managed to enter the mosque and carried out the attack.
Speaking to Geo News, Peshawar Central City Police Officer (CCPO) Muhammad Aijaz seconded the special assistant’s statement, saying that two terrorists tried to enter the mosque and opened fire at the on-duty police.
An eyewitness identified a person that story dressed in black as the suicide bomber, saying he entered the mosque, shot and killed the security guard first and then fired five to six bullets, Geo News reported.
“After that, he quickly entered the [mosque’s] main hall and blew himself up in front of the pulpit. Following this, there were bodies and injured people lying everywhere,” the eyewitness told Geo News.
Reacting to the blast, Interior Minister Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad said that there was no threat alert issued for the attack.
Rasheed termed the attack “a bid to destablise Pakistan under a planned conspiracy.”
He said that some foreign forces are trying to ruin the peace in Pakistan.
Prime Minister Imran Khan condemned the deadly attack on the mosque and ordered efforts to provide immediate medical aid for the wounded and also sought a report on the blast from the authorities concerned.
