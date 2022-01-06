Science & Technology
North Korea launches second hypersonic missile in fiery test
North Korea fired a “hypersonic missile” this week that successfully hit a target, state news agency KCNA reported on Thursday, its second such test as the country pursues new military capabilities amid stalled denuclearisation talks, Reuters reported.
The launch on Wednesday was the first by North Korea since October and was detected by several militaries in the region, drawing criticism from governments in the United States, South Korea, and Japan.
According to the report North Korea first tested a hypersonic missile in September, joining a race headed by major military powers to deploy the advanced weapons system.
Hypersonic weapons usually fly towards targets at lower altitudes than ballistic missiles and can achieve more than five times the speed of sound – or about 6,200 km per hour (3,850 mph).
Despite their name, analysts say the main feature of hypersonic weapons is not speed – which can sometimes be matched or exceeded by traditional ballistic missile warheads – but their manoeuvrability.
In Wednesday’s test, the “hypersonic gliding warhead” detached from its rocket booster and manoeuvred 120 km (75 miles) laterally before it “precisely hit” a target 700 km (430 miles) away, KCNA reported.
The missile demonstrated its ability to combine “multi-step glide jump flight and strong lateral manoeuvring,” KCNA said.
The test also confirmed components such as flight control and its ability to operate in the winter, KCNA added.
“The successive successes in the test launches in the hypersonic missile sector have strategic significance in that they hasten a task for modernizing strategic armed force of the state,” the KCNA report said.
While it has not tested nuclear bombs or long-range intercontinental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) since 2017, in recent years North Korea has developed and launched a range of more manoeuvrable missiles and warheads likely aimed at being able to overcome missile defences like those wielded by South Korea and the United States, analysts have said.
“My impression is that the North Koreans have identified hypersonic gliders as a potentially useful qualitative means to cope with missile defence,” said Ankit Panda, a senior fellow at the U.S.-based Carnegie Endowment for International Peace.
NEW MISSILE
Hypersonic weapons are considered the next generation of arms that aim to rob adversaries of reaction time and traditional defeat mechanisms, read the report.
Last month the United States completed construction of a massive, $1.5 billion long-range radar for a homeland missile defence system in Alaska that it says can track ballistic missiles as well as hypersonic weapons from countries such as North Korea, Reuters reported.
Photos of the missile used in Wednesday’s test show what analysts said is a liquid-fueled ballistic missile with a conical-shaped Manoeuvrable Reentry Vehicle (MaRV) blasting off from a wheeled launch vehicle in a cloud of flame and smoke.
It is a different version than the weapon tested last year, and was first unveiled at a defence exhibition in Pyongyang in October, Panda said.
“They likely set up at least two separate development programmes,” he added. “One of these was the Hwasong-8, which was tested in September. This missile, which shares a few features in common with the Hwasong-8, is another.”
In a call with Japanese Foreign Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi on Thursday, U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken condemned the North Korea missile launch and discussed cooperation to achieve complete denuclearization and lasting peace on the Korean Peninsula, the U.S. State Department said in a statement.
“We take any new capability seriously, and as we’ve said, we condemn (North Korea’s) continued testing of ballistic missiles, which are destabilizing to the region and to the international community,” a State Department spokesperson said later.
According to Reuters talks aimed at persuading North Korea to surrender its nuclear weapons and ballistic missile arsenal have been stalled since a series of summits between leader Kim Jong Un and then-U.S. President Donald Trump broke down with no agreement.
U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration has said it is open to talking to North Korea, but Pyongyang has said American overtures are empty rhetoric without more substantive changes to “hostile policies” such as military drills and sanctions, read the report.
The latest test came just hours before South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended a groundbreaking ceremony for a rail line he hopes will eventually connect the divided Korean peninsula, casting doubts over his hopes for an eleventh-hour diplomatic breakthrough with North Korea before his five-year term ends in May.
Science & Technology
Mercedes-Benz unveils 1,000 km-per-charge VISION EQXX prototype
Mercedes–Benz on Monday took the wraps off its battery-powered VISION EQXX prototype which it says will have a range of more than 1,000 kilometers (km) per charge, taking a big stride in its electric vehicle (EV) ambitions.
Daimler, soon to be rebranded Mercedes–Benz, announced plans in 2021 to invest more than 40 billion euros ($45 billion) by 2030 to take on Tesla in an all-electric car market, including building eight battery plants. From 2025, all its new vehicle platforms will only make EVs, it has said.
The VISION EQXX, dubbed the most-efficient Mercedes–Benz ever built, will have energy consumption of less than 10-kilowatt hours (kWh) per 100 km, said Daimler.
Tesla’s Model S 60 currently consumes 18.1 kWh over the same distance, data on its website shows.
“The Mercedes–Benz VISION EQXX is how we imagine the future of electric cars,” Mercedes–Benz CEO Ola Kaellenius said.
Daimler will test-drive the prototype before the middle of the year on various types of terrain, Chief Technology Officer (CTO) Markus Schaefer told journalists on Monday.
Some components of the prototype would be available in Mercedes–Benz vehicles within two to three years, Schaefer said. However, the CTO declined to specify when the 1,000 km-range battery would be market-ready.
“We will likely be the first to show a 1,000 km-range car in real life, with such a small battery,” Schaefer said.
When such a vehicle would go on sale is a “market decision” to be determined once the carmaker had established how much range customers expected and what they would be willing to pay, he said.
The prototype, built within 18 months, “puts an end to range anxiety,” Mercedes–Benz said, referring to one of the key obstacles for why EVs have not been in higher demand.
This required developing a new battery pack, which the company says would fit into a compact vehicle and whose energy density – measuring how much power batteries can hold compared to their size – stands at close to 400-watt hours per liter.
Science & Technology
China to cut new energy vehicle subsidies by 30% in 2022
China will cut subsidies on new energy vehicles (NEVs), such as electric cars, by 30% in 2022 and withdraw them altogether at the end of the year, the Finance Ministry said on its website on Friday.
The ministry had said in April 2020 that NEV subsidies would be cut from 2020 to 2022 by 10%, 20% and 30%, respectively.
For NEVs for public transport, subsidies would be cut by 10% in 2021 and by 20% in 2022.
China, the world’s biggest auto market, has set a target for NEVs, including plug-in hybrids and hydrogen fuel cell vehicles, to make up 20% of auto sales by 2025.
Global automakers such as Volkswagen AG (VOWG_p.DE), General Motors Co (GM.N), Toyota Motor Corp (7203.T) and Tesla Inc (TSLA.O) are ramping up electric vehicle production in China.
NIO (NIO.N) said on Friday that buyers of its ES8, ES6 and EC6 vehicles who had paid a deposit on or before Dec. 31, 2021, and are taking delivery of their purchases before March 31, 2022, can still enjoy the subsidies under the 2021 plan. Any shortfall under the 2022 policy would be borne by the Shanghai-based firm, it said.
The ministry also said China would tighten up supervision of NEV safety issues to prevent accidents.
Industry body China Association of Automobile Manufacturers estimated earlier in December that sales of NEVs in China would grow by 47% to 5 million in 2021.
Science & Technology
Russia test-fires new hypersonic Tsirkon missiles from frigate, submarine
Russia test-fired around 10 new Tsirkon (Zircon) hypersonic cruise missiles from a frigate and two more from a submarine, Interfax news agency said on Friday citing northern fleet.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has lauded the weapon as part of a new generation of unrivalled arms systems.
Putin has called a missile test, conducted last week, “a big event in the country’s life”, adding that this was “a substantial step” in increasing Russia’s defence capabilities.
Some Western experts have questioned how advanced Russia’s new generation of weapons is, while recognising that the combination of speed, manoeuvrability and altitude of hypersonic missiles makes them difficult to track and intercept.
Putin announced an array of new hypersonic weapons in 2018 in one of his most bellicose speeches in years, saying they could hit almost any point in the world and evade a U.S.-built missile shield.
UN says last month 7 million people were helped in Afghanistan
North Korea launches second hypersonic missile in fiery test
Troops, protesters clash on Almaty main square in Kazakhstan; shots heard
Tahawol: Concerns over situation of human rights in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Donors collect $1.5 billion to address humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Afghanistan to host Netherlands in three-match ODI series
IOC to send humanitarian aid package to Afghanistan
Bayat Foundation distributes food aid to at-risk, disabled residents of Kabul
Afghan Olympic Committee urges athletes who fled to return home
Afghanistan to host Pakistan for ODI series
Tahawol: Concerns over situation of human rights in Afghanistan discussed
Saar: Donors collect $1.5 billion to address humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan
Tahawol: Iran reiterates calls for formation of inclusive government in Afghanistan
Zerbena: Condition of highways in Afghanistan discussed
Tahawol: US 20-year military presence in Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Latest News5 days ago
Afghanistan tops list for number of child casualties since 2005
-
Latest News3 days ago
Afghan woman dies from the cold along Iran-Turkey border
-
Latest News4 days ago
Baghlan residents get emergency food aid, thanks to Bayat Foundation
-
Latest News4 days ago
Afghan, Chinese officials hold first virtual working meeting on bilateral ties
-
World4 days ago
UAE to ban non-vaccinated citizens from traveling abroad
-
Health4 days ago
Cut in foreign aid proving a challenge for Afghan health sector
-
COVID-195 days ago
India delivers 500,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine to Afghanistan
-
World4 days ago
At least 12 killed in stampede at India Kashmir shrine