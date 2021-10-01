Science & Technology
North Korea fires new anti-aircraft missile in latest test
North Korea fired a newly developed anti-aircraft missile on Thursday (September 30), state media KCNA reported on Friday (October 1), the latest in its recent series of weapons tests amid deadlocked denuclearisation talks with the United States, Reuters reported.
It was North Korea’s second known weapons test this week after launching a previously unseen hypersonic missile on Tuesday (September 28). It has also fired ballistic missiles, and a cruise missile with potential nuclear capabilities, in recent weeks.
According to the report the tests highlighted how North Korea has been steadily developing increasingly sophisticated weapons, raising the stakes for efforts to press it to give up its nuclear and missile programs in return for U.S. sanctions relief.
The Academy of Defence Science, a military weapons developer, said the test was aimed at confirming the practical functionality of the missile’s launcher, radar, comprehensive battle command vehicle and combat performance, according to the official KCNA news agency, Reuters said.
Science & Technology
Bond is back: 007 film ‘No Time To Die’ premieres in London
With a guest list made up of Oscar winners and British royalty, James Bond film “No Time To Die” finally held its delayed world premiere in London on Tuesday in the cinema’s most high profile red carpet since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Reuters reported.
Wet weather failed to dampen spirits as Daniel Craig, dressed in an eye-catching pink velvet dinner jacket, and co-stars including Rami Malek, Lashana Lynch and Lea Seydoux reunited for the hotly anticipated movie, which cinema operators hope will help bring audiences back to pre-pandemic levels.
“No Time To Die”, the 25th Bond movie, has been delayed three times since its original April 2020 slot as movie theatres around the world were forced to shut their doors as well as impose audience number restrictions due to the pandemic.
The Universal Pictures and MGM film, part of one of Hollywood’s biggest franchises, marks Craig’s fifth and final outing as the suave British secret agent, wrapping up a 15-year tenure that began with 2006’s “Casino Royale”.
“It’s such a great relief. It was so important to me to come and celebrate with all the other cast and crew and to get it into the cinemas and we’re here,” Craig told Reuters.
“A year ago I didn’t think that was going to happen.”
Asked what he was going to miss the most from playing 007, he said: “The people.”
According to the report costing an estimated $200 million to produce, “No Time To Die” sees Bond come out of retirement in Jamaica to help track down a new villain, described by Oscar winner Malek as “mischievous(and) devious”, and armed with lethal technology.
“The most daunting part was just coming up with a good story,” director Cary Joji Fukunaga said.
“I think of it as a last chapter of this one book where we (first) met Daniel in ‘Casino Royale’ (and) it’s all part of the same story.”
The film introduces 00 agent Nomi, played by Lynch, who said: “I’m just happy it’s here and we get to celebrate it in the way that it deserves.”
Also at the premiere were Britain’s Prince Charles and his son Prince William and their wives. As a thanks for their frontline work during the pandemic, health workers and members of the armed forces were also invited, Reuters reported.
Former Bond actress Judi Dench and Grammy Award winner Billie Eilish, who sings the film’s theme tune, also attended.
Beginning its cinema rollout this week, “No Time To Die” is among the most anticipated movies this autumn.
“I know the world is expecting this film,” said Seydoux, who reprises her “Spectre” role as Madeleine Swann.
“We gave everything to this film … and I hope people will love it.”
Expectations are high after the last two Bond films, 2015’s “Spectre” and 2012’s “Skyfall”, grossed $880 million and more than $1 billion globally.
“Now that the cinemas are open we’re really happy to be supporting the industry,” producer Barbara Broccoli said.
“We made this film for the cinema and we want people to enjoy it.”
Science & Technology
Pandemic pushes Chinese tech giants to roll out more courier robots
More than a thousand robots are set to join the delivery personnel ranks of Chinese behemoths Alibaba, Meituan and JD.com over the next year as the pandemic fuels demand for contactless services, Reuters reported.
The firms expect to operate over 2,000 robots between them by 2022, up about four-fold from now, their executives said, encouraged also by falling costs of making robots.
Millions of couriers still deliver packages for as less as 3 yuan ($0.47) in China, but companies have been exploring the use of drones or box-like robots on wheels from as early as 2013 amid a labour crunch that has worsened due to the pandemic.
According to the report Beijing has also ordered firms to ensure rest periods for couriers as they scramble to meet rising demand and deadlines.
“The COVID-19 pandemic has been a big boost” for robot rollout plans, said Xia Huaxia, chief scientist at Meituan.
The food-delivery giant launched its robot service in February 2020 when infections were high in Beijing, earlier than a planned end-year launch, read the report.
JD.com too brought forward its plans to launch its robot service, said Kong Qi, chief scientist of the e-commerce giant’s autonomous driving unit. It had targeted a June 2020 launch in Beijing, but started using the service in Wuhan in February as the central Chinese city was locked down.
“We want people and vehicles to work better together and not for vehicles to replace people. It is just in the most boring section of the delivery guy’s work that we will try to replace,” he said.
LIMITS VS BENEFITS
Still, human delivery personnel outnumber robots, which have limitations such as inability to climb stairs. Also, robots are only allowed on certain routes like in housing estates and school campuses because of speed limits and road conditions.
Robots also tend to be used to deliver less time-sensitive products like packages, rather than food.
“The efficiency is low for office areas where people are ordering a lot of food and parcels but the vehicle’s capacity is limited,” said 25-year-old Zhang Ji as she picked up a package delivered by an autonomous vehicle near her office in Beijing.
But proponents espouse long-term benefits of robots such as lower last-mile delivery costs. Researchers at the University of Michigan said fully and partially automated vehicles could cut delivery costs by 10−40% in cities.
Alibaba’s last-mile logistics vehicle has delivered over a million orders as of September to more than 200,000 consumers, the company said. It operates over 200 robots and plans to have 1,000 by March and 10,000 over the next three years, Reuters reported.
COSTS ARE DOWN
Costs of making robots are down, said Wang Gang, vice president at Alibaba who is in charge of autonomous driving, mainly due to lower prices of lidar sensors that help measure distances and render images around vehicles.
Alibaba and JD.com said the cost of making their robots was below 250,000 yuan ($38,662) apiece and falling.
JD.com, which operates about 200 robots, plans to expand to some 1,000 units by the end of 2021.
Meituan sees the cost of making its robots at around 400,000 yuan this year, versus 600,000 yuan in 2020, Xia said.
Meituan’s robot will cost less than 200,000 yuan in 2025, which is when the industry will see mass-application of over 10,000 units of such robots, Xia said.
Meituan currently has around 100 delivery robots, read the report.
Delivery firms in other countries have also been testing robots. Russian’s Yandex and online food-ordering company GrubHub plan to start using driverless robots to deliver food on U.S. college campuses.
“I hope robots can be used widely soon because it will make our life more convenient … it will also reduce face-to-face contact during the pandemic so we can be safer,” said 28-year-old Pan Hongju, a programmer in Beijing.
($1 = 6.4662 Chinese yuan)
Science & Technology
Gases from Canaries’ volcano not harmful to humans, official says
Levels of toxic gases emitted by the volcanic eruption on the Spanish island of La Palma are not dangerous for humans, Canary Islands’ Chief Vulcanologist Miguel Angel Morcuende said on Wednesday, Reuters reported.
“There is no problem with the sulphur levels. The readings being taken are not dangerous for human health,” he said.
