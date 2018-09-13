Noor Warns to Stop Holding Election Fraud

(Last Updated On: September 13, 2018 5:42 pm)

Jamiat-i-Islami Afghanistan (JIA) executive chief and former governor Atta Mohammad Noor on Thursday warned to prevent holding an election with full of fraud and irregularities.

“There will be widespread fraud and irregularities in the election process and we will prevent holding an election with full of fraud. It is not acceptable for any of our people,” Noor said.

In the meantime, the Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA) declares that the result of their monitoring show a serious difference between the commissioners and the head of election commission’s secretariat on appointing the provincial electoral officials.

There are also concerns over the lack of a political agreement on holding the upcoming election and a better solution for providing the security of election process.

However, the Independent Election Commission (IEC) rejects the existence of differences in the commission, saying a transparent election depends on cooperation of parties and civil institutions.

“IEC is trying to hold the election on its specific time. We call on the International Community and political parties to cooperate with us in this national process,” Sayed Hafiz Hashemi, a member of IEC added.

This comes as more than 30 days remain to holding the parliamentary election, but the challenges on holding this process still remain in place.