Noor Warns of Stern Action If the Negotiations Fail

The Ousted Governor of Balkh, Atta Mohammad Noor on Saturday warned of taking stern action if the negotiations between Jamiat-e-Islami party and the government fail.

“When I ask you for green move, it will be a move to take the streets in massive groups and to chant your demands, if your voice is heard the issue will be solved,” Noor said to his supporters at a gathering in Mazar-e-Sharif City.

“If not we will approach towards orange move, what is orange move? It is a move when we get to the streets and close the government institutions in all provinces in massive groups,” he added.

Noor stressed that the National Unity Government (NUG) was being formed based on a political deal, insisting that his resignation depends on resignation of NUG leaders President Ashraf Ghani and Chief Executive Abdulllah Abdullah.

He, meanwhile, welcomed the remarks of U.S. Vice President Mike Pence who has called for a peaceful change of leadership in the northern Balkh province.

“This government is based on an agreement. The envoy of one of the countries spoke about law in Afghanistan. Though, we rely on the stance Mike Pence, of U.S. Vice President. He is the criterion for us as he has raised his voice from the White House and we welcomed it,” he said.

The Deputy Chief of Staff & Strategic Communications and Media at the President’s Office, Haroon Chakhansuri, however, told Ariana News that the issue of Atta Mohammad Noor is an enteral problem and soon will be solved.