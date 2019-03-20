Noor Warns of Any Option if Agreement Is Not Implemented

(Last Updated On: March 20, 2019)

Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh province and Chief Executive of Jamiat Islami party on Tuesday said that he is looking for the implementation of the agreement made between him and the acting ministers of Defense and Interior Affairs.

He made the remarks in a video message sent to media on the eve of Nawruz.

Noor warned that he will use any option if the agreement is not implemented.

Without elaborating further, Noor said that they have agreed on a “third option”.

“We have all options on the table. Of course, we do not want war until the war is imposed on us,” he stressed.

In addition, Noor said that the appointment of the new police chief in Balkh was a plot against him.

This comes a week after tensions break out between Noor and the government over the appointment of Gen. Abdul Raqib Mubariz as new police chief of Balkh.

At that time, the new police chief accompanied by Special Forces units was introduced despite strong opposition by Mr. Noor. The move led to hours of gunfight and chaos in Mazar-e-Sharif City.