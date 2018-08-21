Noor Threatens to Boycott Elections and Form Interim Gov’t

(Last Updated On: August 21, 2018 6:24 pm)

Atta Mohammad Noor, the former governor of Balkh province and CEO of Jamiat-e-Islami party on Tuesday warned that if transparency of the upcoming elections was not guaranteed, they would boycott the elections and would announce an interim government.

Addressing at an Eid ceremony in Mazar-e-Sharif city, Noor said the political parties have set a two-week deadline for the National Unity Government (NUG) in order to bring reforms and transparency in the upcoming election processes.

“If they don’t bring changes for transparency in the electoral system and didn’t hold a fair election, we will boycott the election process in advance and will take our next step,” Noor said.

Meanwhile, Noor said the announcement of a ceasefire is not a solution to the ongoing violence, adding that Taliban militants infiltrated inside the cities during the first ceasefire and killed thousands of Afghan security forces.

“[Taliban] brought weapons inside the cities. Then, they launched rapid attacks from inside the cities and from areas close to the checkpoints and martyred 7,000 Afghan security forces,” he claimed.