Noor Suggests Holding A Referendum On Durand Line

(Last Updated On: June 23, 2019)

Atta Mohammad Noor, the Chief Executive of Jamiat-e Islami party suggests that a referendum must be held to decide regarding the issue of the Durand line between Afghanistan and Pakistan.

Speaking at the Afghan Peace Conference titled “Lahore Process” in Pakistan, Noor suggested that Afghanistan and Pakistan should resolve the issue of the long-lasting Durand line with the support of other countries.

“let’s move based on realities. There are some issues that no one can courage to tell. The Durand Line, the water and transit issues are the main problems between Afghanistan and Pakistan. Let’s take courage and resolve the Durand Line issue. A referendum must be held for people living on both sides of the Durand Line,” Noor said.

Meanwhile, participants of the conference called on Pakistan to use its influence over the Taliban insurgent group to accept direct talks with the Afghan government.

Prominent Afghan politicians, who have taken part at the conference, expressed their optimism regarding Pakistan’s commitment for the Afghan peace process.

“We are very happy after hearing the remarks of Mr. Qurishi who said Pakistan is committed for peace in Afghanistan. We are very hopeful,” Hanif Atmar, a presidential candidate told reporters.

Latif Pedram, another presidential candidate said at the conference that Pakistan should have a new view toward Afghanistan and it must be modern, humanitarian and beyond specific ethnic and tribes.

However, Amanullah Hotaki, a Kabul-based international relation commentator said that such a conference will not have a positive result for Afghanistan.

This comes as the U.S. and Taliban negotiators are expected to hold the seventh round of their talks in Qatar on June 29.