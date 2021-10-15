Nokia to release upgraded version of its classic 6310 ‘brick phone’

(Last Updated On: October 15, 2021)

Nokia releasing an upgraded version of its classic 6310 “brick phone” to mark 20 years since the first original model was released.

The Finnish telecommunications company HMD Global, makers of Nokia devices, said the new version would have the original shape of the classic 6310 with a long battery life.

“The new Nokia 6310 has a host of new features including bigger buttons, zoomed-in menus, a wireless FM radio, and more…all packaged in the iconic shape of the original Nokia 6310,” the Nokia tweeted.

Meanwhile, the long battery life and tough “brick” design remain in place, Nokia said.

But some specifications have been altered for the new model – such as a camera and more memory have also been added to the updated version of the original 6310.

Moreover, the device still features the popular, low-tech game Snake.

The original Nokia 6310 model went on sale in March 2001 and quickly became one of the most popular devices in the world.

The device became popular for its tough “brick” design and long-lasting battery.

Nokia has announced that the new 6310 will first be available for customers in the UK at a cost of £59.99 ($82), news agencies reported.