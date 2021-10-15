Science & Technology
Nokia to release upgraded version of its classic 6310 ‘brick phone’
Nokia releasing an upgraded version of its classic 6310 “brick phone” to mark 20 years since the first original model was released.
The Finnish telecommunications company HMD Global, makers of Nokia devices, said the new version would have the original shape of the classic 6310 with a long battery life.
“The new Nokia 6310 has a host of new features including bigger buttons, zoomed-in menus, a wireless FM radio, and more…all packaged in the iconic shape of the original Nokia 6310,” the Nokia tweeted.
Meanwhile, the long battery life and tough “brick” design remain in place, Nokia said.
But some specifications have been altered for the new model – such as a camera and more memory have also been added to the updated version of the original 6310.
Moreover, the device still features the popular, low-tech game Snake.
The original Nokia 6310 model went on sale in March 2001 and quickly became one of the most popular devices in the world.
The device became popular for its tough “brick” design and long-lasting battery.
Nokia has announced that the new 6310 will first be available for customers in the UK at a cost of £59.99 ($82), news agencies reported.
NASA probe will study Jupiter’s Trojan asteroids
💎 Lucy in the sky! Our #LucyMission lifted off at 5:34am ET (9:34 UTC). https://t.co/NWDKkuUO1F pic.twitter.com/dg15ObgLmC
— NASA (@NASA) October 16, 2021
It focuses on the Trojan asteroids, which are two large clumps of space rocks orbiting the sun. One floats ahead of Jupiter and the other behind it.
Scientists believe the rocks are leftovers from the formation of our solar system.
The probe is called “Lucy” and NASA hopes it will help us learn more about our solar system’s history.
The asteroids are also rich in carbon compounds, and may provide insights into organic materials and life on Earth.
Blue Origin spacecraft lifts off with ‘Star Trek’s’ William Shatner
Actor William Shatner soared aboard a Blue Origin rocketship on a suborbital trip and landed in the Texas desert on Wednesday to become at age 90 the oldest person ever in space as U.S. billionaire businessman Jeff Bezos’s company carried out its second tourist flight.
Shatner was one of four passengers to journey to the edge of space aboard the white fully autonomous 60-foot-tall (18.3 meters-tall) New Shepard spacecraft, which took off from Blue Origin’s launch site about 20 miles (32 km) outside the rural west Texas town of Van Horn.
The four astronauts experienced about three to four minutes of weightlessness and traveled above the internationally recognized boundary of space known as the Karman Line, about 62 miles (100 km) above Earth. The crew capsule returned to the Texas desert under parachutes, raising a cloud of dust.
The four astronauts, all wearing blue flight suits with the company’s name in white letters on one sleeve, climbed into the crew capsule atop the spacecraft before the launch and strapped in after ascending a set of stairs accompanied by Bezos. Each rang a bell before entering the capsule, with Bezos then closing the hatch. Before that, they rode a vehicle with Bezos at the wheel to the launch pad.
Winds were light and skies were clear for the launch, which was conducted after two delays totaling roughly 45 minutes.
Joining Shatner – who embodied the promise of space travel in the classic 1960s TV series “Star Trek” and seven subsequent films – in the all-civilian crew were former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen, clinical research entrepreneur Glen de Vries and Blue Origin vice president and engineer Audrey Powers.
It marked the second space tourism flight for Blue Origin, billionaire U.S. businessman Jeff Bezos’s company founded two decades ago.
The flight represents another important day for the nascent space tourism industry that, according to UBS, could reach an annual value of $3 billion in a decade. The flight, previously scheduled for Tuesday, was pushed back a day for wind-related reasons.
Regional leaders get together in effort to protect the Amazon
Regional leaders came together virtually on Friday to strengthen their efforts to protect the world’s largest rainforest, the Amazon.
Colombia’s President Ivan Duque hosted the third summit of the Leticia Pact, a regional deal that boosts coordination and satellite monitoring between the seven Amazonian countries.
Speaking from the jungle city of Leticia in southern Colombia, Duque told participants that Colombia will do its bit by reducing emissions by 51% by 2030.
Britain’s Minister of State for Pacific and the Environment Zac Goldsmith was also in attendance, with Scotland due to host COP26 global talks this year.
At the summit, the President of the Inter-American Development Bank announced a green fund to financially support green initiatives in the Amazon.
Forest fires in the Brazilian Amazon have surged in recent years, according to government data, destroying vast swathes of a vital bulwark against global climate change.
Some 60% of the forest is located in Brazil. The Amazon is also home to around 1 million people who are members of 500 indigenous groups.
