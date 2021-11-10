World
Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries in UK
Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls’ education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Pakistani Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has gotten married, she said on social media on Tuesday (November 9), Reuters reported.
The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.
According to the report Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre. Reuters could not confirm this.
Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her courage and eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion, read the report.
As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was unsure if she would ever marry.
The comment drew criticism from many social media users in Pakistan at the time.
School fire kills at least 25 children in Niger
At least 25 primary school children were killed when their thatched-roof classrooms caught fire in southern Niger on Monday, the council of ministers said in a statement.
Reuters reported 14 more children were injured, including five in a critical condition, the statement said.
The school is in the town of Maradi, more than 600 km east of the capital Niamey.
“For the moment we cannot state the origin of the fire,” regional director of education Maman Hdi said.
Classes have been suspended and three days of mourning declared in Maradi, he said.
It was the second time this year that a fire has killed pupils in their classrooms in the West African country. Twenty preschool children were killed in April in Niamey.
The council of ministers said on Monday that following the two incidents, preschool classes must not be held in straw-roof huts, Reuters reported.
Iran’s military holds annual drills near mouth of Gulf
Iran’s military launched an annual exercise near the mouth of the Gulf on Sunday, Iranian state television reported, a few weeks before resumption of talks between Tehran and world powers to revive a 2015 nuclear deal, Reuters reported.
The military exercise covers an area from the eastern parts of the Strait of Hormuz to the northern parts of the Indian Ocean and parts of the Red Sea, state television reported. About a fifth of oil that is consumed globally passes through the strategic Strait of Hormuz waterway in the Gulf.
Periodic confrontations have taken place between Iran’s military and U.S. forces in the Gulf since 2018, when former U.S. President Donald Trump exited the nuclear pact and reimposed harsh sanctions against Tehran, Reuters reported.
Iran has reacted by breaching the deal’s limits on its nuclear programme.
Indirect talks between Iran and U.S. President Joe Biden’s administration to revive the pact, which were put on hold since the election of Iran’s hardline President Ebrahim Raisi in June, are set to resume in Vienna on November 29.
Iraq’s PM survives ‘assassination attempt’
A drone laden with explosives targeted the residence of Iraqi Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi in Baghdad early on Sunday in what the Iraqi military called an attempted assassination, but said Kadhimi escaped unhurt, Reuters reported.
Shortly after reports of the attack, Kadhimi tweeted reassuring that he had not been armed: “I am fine, thank God, amongst my people, and I call for calm and moderation for Iraq’s good.”, he wrote.
Two government officials said Kadhimi’s residence had been hit by at least one explosion and confirmed to Reuters that the prime minister was safe.
No group immediately claimed responsibility for the attack.
Western diplomats based in the Green Zone, which houses government buildings and foreign embassies, said they heard explosions and gunfire in the area, Reuters reported.
The United States Department of State condemned the attack and offered assistance with the investigation.
