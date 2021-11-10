Nobel Peace Prize winner Malala marries in UK

(Last Updated On: November 10, 2021)

Malala Yousafzai, the campaigner for girls’ education and Nobel Peace Prize laureate who survived being shot aged 15 by a Pakistani Taliban gunman in her native Pakistan in 2012, has gotten married, she said on social media on Tuesday (November 9), Reuters reported.

The 24-year-old, who lives in Britain, said she and her new husband, who she named only as Asser, had wed in Birmingham and celebrated at home with their families.

According to the report Malala gave no other information about her husband apart from his first name. Internet users identified him as Asser Malik, general manager of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s High Performance Centre. Reuters could not confirm this.

Malala is revered in many parts of the world, especially in Western countries, for her courage and eloquence in advocating for the rights of girls and women. In Pakistan, her activism has divided public opinion, read the report.

As recently as July this year, Malala told British Vogue magazine that she was unsure if she would ever marry.

The comment drew criticism from many social media users in Pakistan at the time.