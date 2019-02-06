‘No Uncertainty, Ambiguity about U.S. Commitment to Afghanistan’: Pompeo

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2019)

President Ashraf Ghani held a telephone conversation with the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Tuesday evening, hours before the U.S. President Trump spoke of negotiations with the Taliban in his annual State of the Union address.

According to Presidential Palace, the U.S. Secretary of State reiterated the stance and commitment of the United States to Afghanistan.

“There is no uncertainty and ambiguity about the U.S. commitment to Afghanistan and our enduring partnership,” Pompeo stressed.

He also stressed that the American troops will remain in Afghanistan until a political settlement being reached in the war-torn country.

“Our military partnership is unwavering and will remain until a lasting and inclusive peace is achieved,” Pompeo said.

The U.S. Secretary of State also underscored the central importance of ensuring the centrality of the Afghan government in the peace process.

He also reiterated the U.S. commitment and support to holding the upcoming presidential elections in July.

“We both agreed that words, rumors, and speculations cannot replace actions and that our partnership and resolve will remain strong in the pursuit of peace,” Pompeo said.

It comes as U.S. President Trump said in his annual State of the Union address said that his administration had accelerated talks for a political settlement in Afghanistan, and would be able to reduce U.S. troops there as negotiations advance to end the war there.