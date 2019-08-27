No Timeline for US Forces Withdrawal from Afghanistan: Trump

(Last Updated On: August 27, 2019)

The U.S. President Donald Trump on Monday said that there is no timeline for U.S. forces’ withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Speaking at a press conference on the sideline of the G7 Summit in France, referring to the ongoing negotiations between the U.S. and Taliban negotiators, Trump said that he is no in a rush.

“We’re there, we’re really a peacekeeping force more than anything else, frankly. We could win that war in a very short period of time, but I’m not looking to kill 10 million people, Okay?” he said.

However, he said that his administration is working together with the Afghan government, with the Taliban and others to end the war in Afghanistan.

“And we are working along with the Taliban, with the government and other people too, we will see what happens,” he added.

The U.S. and Taliban negotiators have held nine rounds of negotiations so far. The U.S. has agreed to withdraw all of its troops from Afghanistan if Taliban cut their ties with all terrorist groups and guarantee that Afghanistan will not be used as a stage to attack the U.S. and its allies in the world. In addition, the two sides have also discussed the intra-Afghan dialogue and a permanent ceasefire.