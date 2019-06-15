(Last Updated On: June 15, 2019)

Speaking at the fifth Summit of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA) on Saturday in Dushanbe, Afghanistan’s Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah said that no single state can tackle terrorism alone.

Abdullah called for strengthening regional and international cooperation in fighting terrorism, saying that safe havens must be denied for terrorists.

He added that the security threats posed by the terrorist activities are still the main challenge for the region.

The Afghan leader insisted for collective efforts and sincere cooperation.

“It is important that all countries should interactively cooperate with each other in wide range of fields especially security to overcome their vulnerability against terrorist attacks,” he said, “We cannot afford leaving one another alone in our fight against regional terrorism considering the rapid rise of cross-regional terrorist groups such as the ISIS/Daesh.”

At the same event, Russian President Vladimir Putin said the developments in Afghanistan requires special attention.

“The Afghan people need help in achieving national reconciliation and economic recovery,” the Russian president said.