No signs of Coronavirus has been diagnosed – Badakhshan

(Last Updated On: February 6, 2020)

The head of Badakhshan Public Health said that mobile healthcare teams had been assigned in 7 districts of Badakhshan bordering with Tajikistan, and so far, no signs of the coronavirus has been identified.

According to Dr. Noor Khawari, the head of Badakhshan Public Health, 20 children were diagnosed with pneumonia in Yamgan district, out of which 5 died in 20 days time. He added that four teams had been deployed to the area, and the outbreak of the respiratory disease had been prevented.

On the other hand, Bashir Samim, the head of Badakhshan provincial council, said that he was concerned about the shared borders with China and Tajikistan, and Tajikistan’s transit route with China.

He also said that the healthcare equipments to diagnose the coronavirus were too basic in Badakhshan, and called on the Ministry of Public Health to meet the problem as soon as possible.

This comes as the local officials said that some of the joint markets with Tajikistan were closed without any specific reasons, but commuting between the borders was open.