No sign of survivors in Chinese Boeing crash

(Last Updated On: March 22, 2022)

Chinese media reported Tuesday that there was no sign of survivors in the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 that crashed in mountains in southern China on Sunday with 132 people on board.

The airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, without specifying how many people had been killed on the jet.

A video published by Chinese media however appears to show the moment the passenger plane nosedived before crashing in Guangxi.

The horrifying footage shows the Boeing 737 plummeting straight down into a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou.

Xi Jinping, China’s president, has called for investigators to determine the cause of the crash, but has been reported by The People’s Daily that “there is no sign of life among the scattered debris”.

The airline said it had sent a working group to the site. There were no foreigners on the flight, Chinese state television reported, citing China Eastern.