No sign of survivors in Chinese Boeing crash
Chinese media reported Tuesday that there was no sign of survivors in the China Eastern Airlines Boeing 737-800 that crashed in mountains in southern China on Sunday with 132 people on board.
The airline said it deeply mourned the passengers and crew, without specifying how many people had been killed on the jet.
A video published by Chinese media however appears to show the moment the passenger plane nosedived before crashing in Guangxi.
The horrifying footage shows the Boeing 737 plummeting straight down into a mountainous area near the city of Wuzhou.
Xi Jinping, China’s president, has called for investigators to determine the cause of the crash, but has been reported by The People’s Daily that “there is no sign of life among the scattered debris”.
The airline said it had sent a working group to the site. There were no foreigners on the flight, Chinese state television reported, citing China Eastern.
Zelensky again calls for direct talks with Putin
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Sunday again called for direct talks with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin, but stressed Russia’s negotiation requirements related to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty are unacceptable, according to a U.S. media outlet.
In an interview with CNN, Zelensky said he is ready for negotiations with Putin and believes that the Ukraine-Russia conflict will not end without negotiations, Reuters reported.
“I think that we have to use any format, any chance in order to have a possibility of negotiating, possibility of talking to Putin. But if these attempts fail, that would mean that this is a third World War,” he told CNN.
The Ukrainian president, however, stressed that some of Moscow’s demands for ending the conflict including the recognition of the independence of Donetsk and Lugansk and of Russia’s sovereignty over Crimea are unacceptable.
According to Reuters in another related development, Turkey’s Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said in an interview with the Turkish newspaper Hurriyet Cavusoglu on Sunday that Russia and Ukraine were close to an agreement on key issues which could lead to a ceasefire soon, read the report.
Turkey is ready to host a meeting between Russian and Ukrainian leaders in its capital of Ankara, according to Russian state-owned news agency Sputnik on Sunday.
Ukraine’s presidential advisor Mykhailo Podolyak has said the Ukraine-Russia talks will restart on Monday morning local time, with all negotiating groups having been doing intensive preparatory work, Ukrainian Independent Information Agency of News reported on Sunday night.
Pakistan parliament to convene this week for no-confidence move against PM Khan
Pakistan’s parliament will convene on Friday to take up a no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan, the lower house speaker’s office said on Sunday, in what shapes up as his toughest test since coming to power in 2018.
An alliance of opposition parties filed the motion against Khan this month, saying he had lost his parliamentary majority after over a dozen defections from his party, raising the risk of political turmoil in the nuclear-armed South Asian country, Reuters reported.
Under the constitution, the speaker of the lower house of parliament is required to convene the session within 14 days of receiving the motion, which would fall on Monday.
But a statement from the speaker’s office said the date was pushed back several days because of a conference of Islamic countries in Islamabad scheduled for March 23.
The opposition accuses Khan of mismanaging the economy and foreign policy. He denies this. No Pakistani prime minister has ever completed his full term in office.
The loss of dissident lawmakers has left Khan about a dozen seats less than the minimum – 172 – needed for a majority. The joint opposition commands 163 seats in the lower house, but could build a majority if most of the defectors effectively join its ranks via a no-confidence vote.
The opposition and political analysts also say Khan has fallen out with Pakistan’s powerful military, whose support is critical for any party to attain power in the way the former cricket star’s upstart party did four years ago.
Khan and the military deny the accusation.
