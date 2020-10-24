Business
No relief yet for Pakistan as FATF keeps it on global grey list
The Financial Action Task Force (FATF) on Friday announced it would keep Pakistan on the grey list until at least February next year.
Speaking at a virtual press conference in Paris on Friday the anti-money laundering/terror financing watchdog’s president Marcus Pleyer said there were still conditions Pakistan needs to comply with before they can be removed from the grey list.
“Pakistan must comply with the remaining six items, then the FATF will send its onsite team to verify progress on the ground. After completion of this process, the FATF will consider Pakistan to be excluded from the list of jurisdictions with increased risk of terror financing that is called the grey list.”
Pleyer said although Pakistan has made progress in terms of carrying out reforms and implemented measures such as imposing sanctions against those financing terrorism, more still needed to be done.
The FATF plenary removed Iceland and Magnolia from the grey list. North Korea and Iran will remain on the blacklist.
Meanwhile, Pakistan’s Federal Minister for Industries Hammad Azhar said on Twitter: “FATF acknowledges that any blacklisting is off the table now. Pak has achieved impressive progress on its FATF action plan. 21 out of 27 action items now stand cleared. Remaining 6 rated as partially complete. Within a year, we progressed from 5/27 to 21/27 completed items.”
According to a statement issued by FATF Pakistan’s continued political commitment has led to progress in a number of areas including taking action to identify and sanction illegal MVTS, implementing cross-border currency and controls, improving international cooperation in terrorist financing cases and applying sanctions where necessary, among others.
The statement noted that Pakistan should continue to work on implementing its action plan to address its strategic deficiencies.
One area FATF said Pakistan needs to work on is to demonstrate effective implementation of targeted financial sanctions against all 1,267 and 1,373 designated terrorists and those acting for or on their behalf.
However, the FATF said it “takes note of the significant progress made on a number of action plan items. To date, Pakistan has made progress across all action plan items and has now largely addressed 21 of the 27 action items. As all action plan deadlines have expired, the FATF strongly urges Pakistan to swiftly complete its full action plan by February 2021.”
Business
Pakistan parliament to host trade and investment forum for Afghans
Pakistan’s National Assembly will host a Pakistan-Afghanistan trade and economic forum next week to enhance bilateral relations and find ways to overcome transit and trade challenges.
The two-day seminar in Islamabad will include a 17-member Afghan parliamentary delegation led by the Speaker of the Wolesi Jirga (Lower House of Parliament) and representatives from Afghanistan’s trade and investment community.
Pakistan’s The News reported delegates attending from Pakistan will include political leaders, academics, investors, and traders.
Prime Minister Imran Khan will address the opening ceremony of the conference on October 26 and a video message from Afghan President Ashraf Ghani will be telecast during the event.
The seminar is being viewed as a positive sign of change and a way to overcome issues faced by traders and investors in both countries and will also open new avenues of political and parliamentary cooperation and coordination between the two countries.
Business
Joint economic commission planned between Afghanistan and Iran
Afghanistan’s acting Foreign Minister Haneef Atmar said Sunday he held a “valuable” virtual meeting with Iran’s Minister of Energy Reza Ardakanian on a number of issues including that of permanent transmission of electricity to Afghanistan.
Atmar said they also discussed holding a joint economic commission, opening the Khaf-Herat railway line, setting preferential tariffs on importing electricity, custom tariffs, and expanding trade.
“We are committed to strengthening relations and expanding cooperation with our friendly and brotherly country Iran,” Atmar tweeted.
Iran’s Mehr news agency said the Iranian energy minister emphasized his country’s support for cooperation with Afghanistan, especially in the field of energy production and transmission.
Last month, a delegation from the Iranian ministry of energy traveled to Afghanistan to strengthen relations and discuss joint ventures in the electricity sector.
Afghanistan currently imports electricity from neighboring Iran, Turkmenistan, Uzbekistan and Tajikistan.
Business
World Bank warns of increased poverty due to COVID-19 shock
No relief yet for Pakistan as FATF keeps it on global grey list
United States records new daily record for COVID-19 cases
Doha talks fragile but best chance for peace: NATO
Saleh orders arrest of person who claimed civilians killed in airstrike
Taliban attack kills 24 soldiers, take several hostages in Nimroz
Taliban record video of their checkpoint actions close to Kabul
Khalilzad meets with female talks team members for their feedback
Gizab, Dihrawood districts in Uruzgan on verge of collapse: officials
Iran, Afghanistan to complete border railway station by end of Autumn
Afghan cricketer Tarakai in critical condition following car crash
Zerbena: Taliban destroyed more then 5000 culverts during clashes
Tahawol: Exclusive interview with Afghan Former Ambassador to Pakistan Hazrat Omar Zakhilwal
Sola: Impact of War Intensity on Peace
Zerbena: Impact of insecurity over economy of Afghanistan
Tahawol: Reactions over rise of insecurity in Afghanistan
Trending
- Featured4 days ago
Gailani calls for Afghans to unite under the umbrella of Islam
- Latest News21 hours ago
Rahmani in Pakistan to discuss ways to enhance bilateral relations
- Featured4 days ago
SIGAR finds almost $19 billion lost to ‘waste, fraud and abuse’
- Featured3 days ago
Pakistan embassy expresses ‘deep sadness’ over visa-stampede tragedy
- Morning News Show5 days ago
Morning News Show Part1: Car bomb blast in Feroz-Koh
- Featured3 days ago
Stoltenberg says NATO troops at 12,000, reduction remains conditions based
- Featured4 days ago
Rashid Khan appeals for more Tests against cricket’s elite
- Featured3 days ago
At least 15 dead in stampede near Pakistan consulate in Jalalabad