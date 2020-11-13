Latest News
No progress in Doha talks: Abdullah
Abdullah Abdullah, Head of the High Council for National Reconciliation said Friday that no progress has been made in the Doha intra-Afghan talks.
Addressing the Herat Security Dialogue, Abdullah stated that so far, no decision has been made to return the government’s negotiating delegation from Doha.
He noted that the Taliban’s calculation about using the “increasing violence” to gain concessions in the peace negotiation is “a mistake.”
“No progress has been made. What is the solution today? Shall we ask the delegation to return and tell them (delegates) your presence [in Doha] is no longer necessary because you have not reached a conclusion,” Abdullah said.
Abdullah added that spiking violence by the Taliban means the continuation of conflict in the war-weary country.
“The government should not ignore security challenges while engaging in small (less important) issues.”
Meanwhile, Former Donald Trumps’ National Security Advisor H. R. McMaster also believes that the US-Taliban deal has put Afghanistan in a bad situation.
McMaster stated that Iran and Pakistan at least should not play a destructive role in the Afghan peace process and “UAE, Saudi Arabia even China should not continue support to the Taliban.”
This comes as First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, in the same meeting stated that the Afghan government did not recognize the US-Taliban deal which was signed late in February in Doha.
“We did not welcome the deal. We did not approve of the deal. We just said that we noted the Doha deal. The deal will be imposed on us if we used a strong term,” said Saleh. “
None of the Taliban commanders know about the Doha deal. They (Taliban commander) say that they are ordered to increase violence and attack cities,” he added.
We did not recognize the US-Taliban deal: Saleh
First Vice President, Amrullah Saleh, said that the Afghan government did not recognize the US-Taliban deal signed late in February in Doha.
Addressing the Herat Security Dialogue virtually, Saleh said “We did not recognize the Doha deal. We did not welcome the deal. We did not approve the deal. We just said that we noted the Doha deal. The deal will be imposed on us if we used a strong term,” said Saleh. According to the Afghan government, the Taliban misuse the Doha deal.
“None of Taliban commanders know about the Doha deal. They (Taliban commander) say that they are ordered to increase violence and attack cities,” said Saleh.
Meanwhile, the Iranian ambassador in Kabul, Bahadur Aminian, also stated that Iran does not recognize the deal as well.
“We had some criticisms. The government was not aware of the Taliban and US talks. Now I think that one side feeling success in the peace talks and on the battlefield. First of all, both sides should change negotiating attitudes,” said Aminian.
On the other hand, the UK government said that the Doha deal paves the way for intra-Afghan peace talks, and it is worth to be preserved.
“I agree that there are problems, and one side feels success, but we should keep in mind that both sides hold peace talks. Now trust-building is needed but increases in violence-hit trust-building process,” said Alison Blake, UK ambassadress in Kabul.
Meanwhile, VP Saleh noted that the Taliban and Daesh become united and that the Taliban killing civilians, but Daesh “just claims responsibilities.”
Khalilzad discusses Afghan peace process with Turkish officials
U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Ambassador Zalmay Khalilzad visited Ankara from November 11-13, U.S. embassy in Turkey said in a statement.
According to the embassy statement during the meetings with Turkey senior officials including Presidency Special Advisor İbrahim Kalın, Khalilzad shared the latest update on the current state of Doha negotiations and recent advancements in discussions between the two parties.
Envoy Khalilzad and Turkish officials agreed that violence in Afghanistan remains of utmost concern and there is an overwhelming consensus in the international community that all sides must find a path to ending violence permanently, starting with an immediate reduction in violence, read the statement.
Meanwhile, the Turkish foreign ministry said that during the meetings Minister Çavuşoğlu stated that Turkey would continue strong support to efforts aiming at peace and stability in Afghanistan.
Four deaths, 174 new cases of COVID-19 reported in Afghanistan
The Ministry of Public Health on Wednesday reported 174 new positive cases in the past 24 hours.
The ministry said that the total positive cases is now 42,969, the number of total deaths is 1,595, and the total number of recoveries is 35,036.
The ministry also reported four deaths and 12 recoveries from COVID-19 in the same period.
According to the ministry the deaths were reported in Herat province. The recoveries were reported in Kandahar province.
The new cases were reported in Kabul (24), Herat (45), Balkh (28), Kandahar (8), Nangarhar (28), Daikundi (2), Badghis (3), Logar (1), Ghor (1), Parwan (2), Nimroz (12),Kunar (3) Laghman (8), Nuristan (7), and Uruzgan (2) provinces.
