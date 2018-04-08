No Political Motive behind Afghan-Turk Schools Transfer: Turkish PM

(Last Updated On: April 08, 2018 6:56 pm)

Turkish Prime Minister Binali Yildirim arrived in capital Kabul on Sunday where he supported the Afghan government’s decision to transfer management of Afghan-Turk schools to Turkey’s Maarif Foundation.

Speaking during a joint press conference with Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah, Mr. Yildirim said that there is no political motive behind the decision to hand over Afghan-Turk schools to the Turkish government.

He said that the decision has been taken to improve the services and develop these schools in Afghanistan.

Considering the decision in favor of students, Chief Executive Abdullah said that the agreement has been signed with Turkish Maarif Foundation so the teachers that coming from Turkey would be able to take responsibility in the schools. He said they have also agreed that joint supervision should take place between Afghan Ministry of Education and Maarif Foundation.

However, Mohammad Yusuf Pashtun, head of Afghan-Turk parents’ association said that they will not allow any country or organization to use its support for Afghanistan’s education as a pretext to interfere in Afghan affairs and pursue its interests.

Ahmad Fawad Haidari, the deputy director of Afghan-Turk schools, meanwhile, said that the government’s decision to hand over the management of the schools to Maarif Foundation was against the law and they will continue to rise their objections in regard.

This comes as the Turkish Maarif Foundation has taken over management of 12 schools and three education centers in Afghanistan from Çağ Educational Foundation – an organization linked to cult leader Fethullah Gulen, responsible for a failed coup in Turkey in 2016.