‘No Peace Agreement Will be Concluded Behind Closed Doors’: Ghani

(Last Updated On: December 14, 2018)

President Ashraf Ghani has said that the government would not conclude any peace agreement behind closed doors, insisting that every decision regarding peace will be taken based on people’s will and the approval of the parliament.

Ghani made the remarks during a meeting with various sects of the people on Thursday in western Herat province.

He said ensuring peace is a must so that the country could get to development and progress, adding that based on a national consensus, the government is committed to peace.

The president stressed that the government will not compromise on the fate of the women in the peace process. He said the negotiating team has been formed to kick off peace talks.

Regarding the elections, Ghani emphasized that the coming presidential vote will be held on its scheduled time, adding that protecting votes of the people is the responsibility of all the government institutions.

He assured that the government would make all its efforts to pave the way for a transparent election in the country.

By Shakib Mahmud