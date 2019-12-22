No One Wins Yet; Wait For Final Results

(Last Updated On: December 22, 2019)

The final results of the election are not announced yet, so none of the electoral nominees should consider themselves winner, said the election watch entities.

The election watch entities clarified that the announced result is not final yet. Now is the time for Independent Election Complaints Commission (IECC) not to work biased and do their work with full clarification.

“We want from IECC to work honestly and do their responsibilities according to rules and regulations,” said Yusuf Rashid the CE of Free and Fair Election Forum of Afghanistan (FEFA).

Some of the other monitoring organizations said that the IEC didn’t clarify the destiny of controversial votes while they announced the preliminary results.

“The results were announced while controversial votes were not clarified. This is why we want from the nominees not to consider themselves as the winner,” said Sughra Saadat the CE of Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan (TEFA).

The preliminary results of the election were announced on Dec 22nd which was followed by extreme reactions of some of the electoral teams.