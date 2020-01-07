“No one threatens the Iranian nation”: Rouhani warns Trump

(Last Updated On: January 7, 2020)

Hassan Rouhani, the President of Iran, reacted on Trump’s tweet about targeting 52 Iranian sites. He tweeted, “Those who refer to the number 52 should also remember the number 290. #IR655. Never threaten the great nation of Iran.”

Hassan Rouhani tweeted this with the hashtag ‘IR655’ which refers to the Iranian passenger plane crashed over the Persian Gulf, July the 3rd, 1988, killing 290 non-Iranian nationals.

The flight left Tehran for Dubai and after a stop in Bandar-e Abbas, it was shot down by a guided called USS Vincennes by a US Navy warship.

The incident has always been cited by Iran as an anti-civilian act by the US military, while on the other hand, the United States has considered it as a defensive operation gone wrong which was meant for an Iranian fighter jet.

Tensions between the United States and Iran have heightened after US airstrike killed Qassem Soleimani, head of Iran’s Quds Force, Baghdad, last week.