No justification for military use of Panjshir stadium: ANOC

(Last Updated On: May 27, 2020)

Afghanistan National Olympic Committee (ANOC) urges the government to stop using the provincial stadium of Panjshir for military purposes.

The ANOC said in a statement that currently the stadium is used for landing and departing military choppers.

The organization added that the sports officials had already filed a complaint last year, but the government yet to address the issue.

“A commission was formed and the independent administration of local authorities was assigned to select another place for military helicopters landing instead of the provincial stadium of Panjshir, but no action has been taken yet,” the statement said.

Reportedly, so far, no sporting events have been held in Panjshir’s stadium.

“Unfortunately, the stadium has not been used for any sporting events so far, but there is no justification for the military use of this stadium,” the ANOC emphasized.