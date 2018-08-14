‘No Enemy Activity Occurred in Ghazni City Today’ – NATO-Led RS  

(Last Updated On: August 14, 2018 8:10 pm)

NATO-led Resolute Support and U.S. Forces-Afghanistan Spokesman Lt. Colonel Martin O’Donnell said on Tuesday that Ghazni City remains under the Afghan government control.

In a statement, he said that “no reported enemy activity has occurred thus far today” in the city.

“The Afghan National Army’s 203rd Corps, the Afghan National Police’s 303rd Zone and Afghan Special Security Forces continue to conduct clearing operations to root out remnants of the Taliban within the city,” Mr. O’Donnell said in a statement.

“What we observed as these Afghan-led operations drove a large portion of Taliban from the city over the last day or so, was the retreating Taliban attacking the more vulnerable surrounding districts, which Afghan forces are reinforcing,” he said.

He noted some Taliban fighters remain in the city, adding that these insurgents do not pose a threat to the city’s collapse.

The Resolute Support Spokesman further said that the Taliban who have hidden themselves amongst the Afghan populace do pose a threat to the civilian population, who were terrorized and harassed.

“The Taliban, who falsely and repeatedly claim that they do not target civilians, have executed innocents, destroyed homes, burned a market and created the conditions for a potential humanitarian crisis with this attack,” he said.

According to the official, “clearly” the Taliban have paid no heed to the calls of the Afghan people for them to reconcile and join the peace process.

“From a U.S. Forces-Afghanistan perspective, U.S. airpower has killed more than 220 Taliban since, August 10,” Mr. O’Donnell said. “In addition to the initial strike on Friday, U.S. forces conducted five strikes Saturday, 16 strikes Sunday, 10 Monday and none thus far today.”

“Also, AH-64s from the 101st Airborne Division (Air Assault) Combat Aviation Brigade provided close-air support on Friday, Sunday and Monday,” he added.