Science & Technology
No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021
Not a single country managed to meet the World Health Organization’s (WHO) air quality standard in 2021, a survey of pollution data in 6,475 cities showed on Tuesday, and smog even rebounded in some regions after a COVID-related dip.
The WHO recommends that average annual readings of small and hazardous airborne particles known as PM2.5 should be no more than 5 micrograms per cubic metre after changing its guidelines last year, saying that even low concentrations caused significant health risks, Reuters reported.
But only 3.4% of the surveyed cities met the standard in 2021, according to data complied by IQAir, a Swiss pollution technology company that monitors air quality. As many as 93 cities saw PM2.5 levels at 10 times the recommended level.
“There are a lot of countries that are making big strides in reduction,” said Christi Schroeder, air quality science manager with IQAir. “China started with some very big numbers and they are continuing to decrease over time. But there are also places in the world where it is getting significantly worse.”
India’s overall pollution levels worsened in 2021 and New Delhi remained the world’s most polluted capital, the data showed. Bangladesh was the most polluted country, also unchanged from the previous year, while Chad ranked second after the African country’s data was included for the first time.
Science & Technology
Intel spreads chip investment across six EU countries
Intel has picked Germany as the site for a huge new chipmaking complex, giving the first details of a $88 billion investment drive across Europe, which is striving to cut its reliance on imports and ease a supply crunch for manufacturers.
The plan is the latest by a major semiconductor maker as the industry tries to catch up with a boom in demand for chips used in everything from smartphones to cars, though there will be no quick fix as the new German plants won’t come online until 2027.
The U.S. chipmaker is spreading its investments around half a dozen countries, including boosting its existing factory in Ireland, setting up a design and research facility in France, and a packaging and assembly site in Italy, Reuters reported.
The initial spending will total 33 billion euros ($36 billion), including 17 billion euros in Germany, where the auto industry is likely to be a prime customer for cutting-edge chips that could use technology as small as 2-nanometers.
Science & Technology
Australia sues Facebook owner Meta over scam ads
Australia filed a lawsuit against Facebook owner Meta on Friday, alleging the social media giant failed to prevent scammers using its platform to promote fake ads featuring prominent figures.
The advertisements, which endorsed investment in cryptocurrency or money-making schemes, could have misled Facebook users into believing they were promoted by famous Australians, Australia’s consumer protection commission said as reported by Reuters.
The lawsuit also alleges Facebook “aided and abetted or was knowingly concerned in false or misleading conduct and representations by the advertisers,” the Australian Competition & Consumer Commission said in a statement.
“The essence of our case is that Meta is responsible for these ads that it publishes on its platform,” ACCC Chair Rod Sims said. “It is alleged that Meta was aware … scam ads were being displayed on Facebook but did not take sufficient steps to address the issue.”
Meta said any ads that scammed people out of money or misled users violated its policies and the company uses technology to detect and block such ads.
“We will review the recent filing by the ACCC and intend to defend the proceedings,” a Meta spokesperson said as quoted by Reuters.
The ACCC said the ads used images of several Australian business leaders, TV hosts and politicians and contained links to fake media articles that included quotes attributed to the personalities.
Users who signed up were contacted by scammers to convince them to deposit funds into the fake schemes, the regulator said.
“We are aware of a consumer who lost more than A$650,000 ($480,000) due to one of these scams … this is disgraceful,” Sims said.
Science & Technology
Israel says its government websites were hit by cyber attack
Israel said its government websites were hit by a cyber-attack on Monday but that service had since been restored, Reuters reported.
The Communications Ministry described it as a “broad cyber-attack.” It did not accuse any group of carrying it out.
The government services and information website later tweeted that the attack had blocked access to “a number of websites, including government sites” but that full service had been restored.
According to Reuters the Israel National Cyber Directorate, which oversees cyber defenses, in a report published last year said it had witnessed “a dramatic increase” in the scale and quality of cyber-attacks worldwide and in Israel.
In some cases officials have pointed a finger at Iran or Iranian-backed groups.
Russian LPG suppliers to resume exports to Afghanistan
OIC signs Afghanistan Trust Fund charter ahead of 2-day meeting
Afghans welcome ATN’s move to secure broadcasting rights for this year’s IPL
No country met WHO air quality standards in 2021
No sign of survivors in Chinese Boeing crash
Ukraine’s president unfollows world leaders on Twitter
More than 90% of Badghis farmers affected by drought
IEA forces and Pakistani military clash in Spin Boldak
Eight polio workers killed in north Afghanistan
ATN secures the rights to broadcast Afghan vs Bangladesh series live
Zerbena: Key economic developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
Saar: Security developments in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
Tahawol: Major events in Afghanistan in the year 1400 discussed
Zerbena: Chinese company to start extraction of mines
Saar: Ukraine-crisis effects on Afghanistan discussed
Trending
-
Balkh4 days ago
Balkh residents call on IEA to mark Nowruz festival
-
Latest News3 days ago
Pakistan will recognize IEA after regional consensus
-
Latest News4 days ago
IEA to open high schools for girls next week
-
Latest News4 days ago
UN extends Afghanistan mission for another year
-
World4 days ago
China’s state broadcaster announces call between Xi and Biden
-
Latest News5 days ago
IEA has two options, rule by force or submit to a govt recognized by people: EU
-
Business3 days ago
Chinese mining company MCC to open office in Kabul
-
World3 days ago
Russia ‘tightening noose’ on Mariupol; Biden tells China not to fuel assault