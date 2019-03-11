No Compromise on Republic System in Peace Talks: Abdullah

(Last Updated On: March 11, 2019)

Chief Executive Abdullah Abdullah on Monday said that the ongoing peace talks in Qatar have remained “vague” and that the principle of the Islamic Republic system in Afghanistan would not be compromised in the process.

Addressing the Council of Ministers’ meeting on Monday, Abdullah said that the ongoing peace talks between the U.S. and the Taliban representatives have given hope to the Afghan people but on the other hand, some points were still unclear which have concerned them.

Referring to concerns of the people about a comeback by the Taliban and their emirate, Abdullah stressed that the majority of Afghans are demanding the continuation of the current Islamic republic system in Afghanistan.

His remarks come as the U.S. is trying to facilitate direct talks between the Taliban and the Afghan government to reach into a political settlement and end the nearly two decades of war in Afghanistan.

Sources close the peace negotiations told Ariana News that the U.S.-Taliban ongoing talks in Qatar are likely to go for the sixth round and eventually the U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo might sign the final agreement with Mullah Baradar who is leading the Taliban negotiating team in Qatar.