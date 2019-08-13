No changes in U.S. Forces Operations in Afghanistan: U.S. Army

(Last Updated On: August 13, 2019)

The U.S. military in Afghanistan has rejected the reports of limitations in the U.S. operations against the militants in the country.

A spokesman for the U.S. Army in Afghanistan, Sonny Leggett said that no changes have been brought to the U.S.’s mission in Afghanistan.

“Resolute support remains committed to supporting Afghan security forces as they protect Afghan people from those who oppose peace,” said Butler. “As general miller said our mission is not changed, we remain committed to supporting Afghan security forces.”

Earlier, the Newsweek magazine reported that the U.S.-led operations against the militant group in Afghanistan have significantly reduced or halted as the Pentagon continues to plan for a potential withdrawal of thousands of U.S. forces from its longest conflict ever.

The U.S. personnel have been ordered to limit nearly all offensive combat operations against the Taliban and cease advising the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces as the Trump administration proposes cutting U.S. troop strength in Afghanistan by nearly half to 6,000 as a means of finalizing “technical” details among Taliban leadership, senior Pentagon officials quoted by the Newsweek.

It comes as the U.S. Special Envoy for Afghanistan Reconciliation Zalmay Khalilzad has just concluded the eighth round of peace talks with the Taliban delegates in Doha, the capital of Qatar.

Khalilzad said in a tweet on Monday that this round of talks was “productive” as the two sides had focused on technical details.

“Over the last few days, the sides (the U.S. and Taliban representatives) focused on technical details,” Khalilzad said. “They were productive. I am on my way back to DC to consult on next steps.”