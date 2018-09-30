‘No Candidate Can Spend Over 2.3 Million AFN in Election Campaign’ – IEC

(Last Updated On: September 30, 2018)

The Independent Election Commission (IEC) says based on the electoral law no candidate is allowed to spend more than 2.3 million AFN in his/her election campaign.

It seems the parliamentary election candidates spending more in their election campaign than what has been specified in election law.

The banners which allow the candidates to deliver their message to the public, costing 190 AFN each in Kabul printing markets. Every day, from 70 thousand AFN to 1.5 million AFN were being spent on banners printing in these markets.

In addition, the halls with a capacity of 7,000 guests in Kabul cost 2 million AFN on average which is large sum being spent by the election candidates.

However, Sayed Hafizullah Hashimi, a commissioner of the IEC warned that candidates who act against the law will face legal actions.

The official added that the IEC has set a group of ten observers to oversee the campaigning process of the election candidates and prevent their illegal actions in this regard.

This comes as the IEC is yet to announce the final list of voters for the upcoming parliamentary election – scheduled to be held on October 20.

IEC commissioner Hashimi said that there are certain reasons that caused the election commission to not announce the final list of voters yet.

The election observers, however, reasons lack of coordination between IEC and Electoral Complaint Commission (IECC) behind the delay the final list of voters.

“They are not aware of each other’s work, if the list is announced now, the IECC will not be able to address the complaints in this regard because not much is left,” said Nayeem Ayoubzada, head of Transparent Election Foundation of Afghanistan.