NO Agreement Until A Deal On Everything: US Envoy

(Last Updated On: July 3, 2019)

The Acting Minister of Foreign Affairs Salahuddin Rabbani met with the U.S. Ambassador to Afghanistan John Bass on Wednesday in Kabul, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) said in a statement.

During the meeting, the two sides discussed the Afghan peace process and the upcoming presidential elections.

“The US Ambassador expressed hope that the seventh round of negotiations between US Officials and Taliban representatives in Qatar would have desired results and be a starting point for Intra-Afghan Dialogue,” the statement said.

According to the MoFA statement, Ambassador Bass has stated that his country emphasizes reaching agreement on all four key issues in the Doha Talks and there will be no agreement o single issue until there is a deal on everything.

Minister Rabbani has also briefed the U.S. Ambassador on his recent trip to Germany and his discussions with German officials about their role in the peace process, the statement added.

This comes as the U.S. and Taliban negotiators are holding the final rounds of talks in Qatar.

In addition, an intra-Afghan meeting hosted by Germany and Qatar is also set to be held in Doha on July 7-8.

More than 60 politicians have been invited to the conference in Doha.

Taliban confirmed their participation but the Afghan government said it will not have a representative at the meeting.