Nissan to build new battery recycling factories in US, Europe by 2025
Nissan Motor Co Ltd plans to build new battery recycling factories in the United States and Europe by the end of fiscal 2025, the daily Nikkei reported on Thursday.
Nissan hopes that recycling batteries and re-using them in electric vehicles (EVs) would help lower production costs as the price of rare metals rise, Nikkei said.
The factories would be the company’s first battery recycling facility built outside of Japan, the report added, without specifying the country in Europe where the factory would be built.
Nissan did not immediately respond to a Reuters’ request for comment.
Last month, the company announced its electrification push, committing to spending 2 trillion yen ($17.53 billion) over five years to increase vehicle electrification to catch up with rivals in one of the fastest growing segments for car makers, Reuters reported.
The car maker said they plan to launch 23 electrified vehicles, including 15 EVs, by 2030.
Turkey’s President says social media a ‘threat to democracy’
Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan described social media on Saturday as one of the main threats to democracy.
Erdogan’s government plans to pursue legislation to criminalize spreading fake news and disinformation online, but critics say the proposed changes would tighten restrictions on free speech, AP reported.
“Social media, which was described as a symbol of freedom when it first appeared, has turned into one of the main sources of threat to today’s democracy,” Erdogan said in a video message to a government-organized communications conference in Istanbul.
He added: “We try to protect our people, especially the vulnerable sections of our society, against lies and disinformation without violating our citizens’ right to receive accurate and impartial information.”
Turkey passed a law last year requiring social media platforms that have more than 1 million users to maintain a legal representative and store data in the country. Major social media companies, including Facebook, YouTube and Twitter, have since established offices in Turkey.
The new legislation would make the dissemination of “disinformation” and “fake news” criminal offenses punishable by up to five years in prison, according to pro-government media reports. It also would establish a social media regulator.
Japan researchers use ostrich cells to make glowing COVID-19 detection masks
China sends lunar rover to probe object on far side of moon
China has launched an investigation into a mystery object spotted on the far side of the moon.
The object, shaped like a hut, was spotted in November, two years after the Yutu-2 rover landed, Reuters reported.
It was found 80-meters away from the rover’s location and engineers say it may take up to three months for the rover to reach the site.
Photographs of the mystery object have sparked many to take to the internet to guess what it is.
Afghan currency strengthens slightly overnight against US dollar
U.S. Senate passes $770 billion defense bill, Biden’s signature next
Abducted psychiatrist Nader Alemi killed in Balkh
Bayat Foundation provides aid to needy people in Bamiyan
ACB announces Afghan women’s cricket will remain intact
IEA says 698 tons of dried fruits exported in last two weeks
Afghanistan’s U19s in Group C of 2022 ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup
