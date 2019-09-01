Ninth Round of U.S.- Taliban Talks Ends Without a Final Agreement

(Last Updated On: September 1, 2019)

The ninth round of peace talks between the U.S. and Taliban representatives ended on Saturday, August 31, without any announcement of a final agreement.

“We’ve concluded this round of talks with the Taliban in Doha. I’ll be traveling to Kabul later today for consultations,” U.S. special representative for Afghanistan reconciliation, Zalmay Khalilzad said in a tweet.

He further describes the status of talks as being “at the threshold of an agreement” that will facilitate intra-Afghan talks on peace and on a future Afghanistan that “does not threaten the U.S., its allies or any other country.”

Moreover, a spokesman for the Taliban’s political office, Suhail Shaheen said that the talks have been successful and both teams met on Sunday to discuss and finalize some technical details.

According to Wahid Mozhda, a pro-Taliban political commentator, election is the only barrier left to this process and he claims that if the presidential election is held, the agreements of peace talks will not be implemented.

On the other hand, the Afghan government is looking forward to intra-Afghan talks.

“A governmental negotiating team is being trained the negotiation skills by a German organization”, Haji Din Mohammad, a member of Reconciliation Leadership Council, told Ariana News.

This comes as the ninth round of talks ends without any impact on reducing violence in the country and its last day coincided with the Taliban’s attack on Kunduz which claimed many lives; both civilian and governmental forces.