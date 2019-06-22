Nine Taliban Militants Killed, Wounded in Logar

(Last Updated On: June 22, 2019)

At least seven Taliban insurgents were killed and two others wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in eastern Logar province, a local official said on Saturday.

Shahpoor Ahmadzai, a spokesman for Logar police told Ariana News that the Taliban fighters attacked outposts of public police forces in Khoshi district of the province on Friday night and faced ‘resistance’ by Afghan soldiers.

He said, as a result, at least seven militants were killed and two others injured in the incident.

A number of Taliban’s weapons were also seized by Afghan forces in the incident, Ahmadzai added.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Logar is among the insecure provinces in eastern Afghanistan where the Taliban militants are actively operating in Sarkh, Kharwar, Baraki Barak and Azrah districts.