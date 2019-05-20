Nine Taliban Militants Killed in Farah Airstrike

(Last Updated On: May 20, 2019)

At least nine Taliban insurgents were killed in an air operation conducted by foreign forces in western Farah province, the Afghan army said on Monday.

Hashmatullah Ahmadi a spokesman for the Afghan army told Ariana News that the operation was conducted at Todank and a number of villages in Balablok district of the province.

Ahmadi said as a result at least nine Taliban militants were killed.

During the raids, a number of Taliban’s vehicles and weapons were also destroyed, he added.

The Taliban militant group has not made a comment about the incident yet.

Farah is among the insecure provinces in western Afghanistan where the Taliban insurgents operate in a number of its districts.