Nine Taliban Killed, Wounded in Kunduz

At least four Taliban militants were killed and five others were wounded in clashes with Afghan security forces in Emem Saheb district of Kunduz province, local officials said.

According to authorities, the operations were launched in Kunjak and Wardaki areas of the Emem Saheb district during the past 24 hours.

In the meantime, Kunduz officials noted that two key members of Taliban group named Haji Najibullah and Shah Mahmoud were arrested in a special operation conducted by Special Forces in Shahrawan village of Dasht-e Archi district.

Afghanistan’s air force, backed by US-led NATO coalition advisers, has accelerated aerial raids in the country in recent months to push the Taliban to the negotiating table, however, civilians have reportedly been killed in several incidents.