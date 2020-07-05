Latest News
Nine Taliban insurgents killed in Kandahar, Ghazni clashes
At least nine Taliban militants were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces in Kandahar and Ghazni provinces.
Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for the Kandahar police told Ariana News that the militants attacked Afghan security forces in the Maruf district of southern Kandahar province.
The incident took place in Nadir Khan area of the province on Saturday night.
At least five Taliban militants were killed and eight more wounded in the clash, Barikzai said.
According to him, the Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban attack, saying the Afghan forces escaped unharmed.
Meanwhile, the Taliban insurgents stormed Afghan security forces in the Deh Yak district of central Ghazni province on Saturday night.
At least four Taliban militants were killed and three others wounded in the counterattack, the Afghan military said.
The Taliban yet to comment about the incidents.
US soldier killed in vehicle accident – Afghanistan
A US soldier died in a vehicle accident in Afghanistan on Friday, Pentagon confirmed.
The US Department of Defense said Saturday that the soldier died in Farah as the result of a vehicle rollover accident.
Pentagon identified the soldier as Spc. Vincent Sebastian Ibarria, 21, from San Antonio, Texas.
The Department said that the incident was under investigation.
“Ibarria was assigned to 2nd Battalion, 22nd Infantry Regiment, 1st Infantry Brigade Combat Team, 10th Mountain Division, Fort Drum, New York,” said Pentagon.
In February, two U.S. service members were killed and six others wounded in an apparent insider attack in eastern Nangarhar province, Col. Sonny Leggett, a spokesman for the U.S. forces in Afghanistan confirmed.
MIT-designed robot disinfects warehouse floor in 30 minutes
Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) has designed a robot that can disinfect a floor of a 4,000-square foot warehouse in 30 minutes, and it can be used to clean grocery stores or schools one day, CNN reported.
MIT’s Computer Science and Artificial Intelligence Laboratory (CSAIL) in cooperation with Ava Robotics — a company that focuses on creating telepresence robots — and the Greater Boston Food Bank (GBFB) developed a robot which can disinfect surfaces and neutralize aerosolized forms of the Coronavirus using a custom UV-C light.
CNN said, “Development on this project began in early April, and one of the researchers said that it came in direct response to the pandemic. The results have been encouraging enough that the researchers say that autonomous UV disinfection could be done in other environments such as supermarkets, factories, and restaurants.”
Covid-19 mainly spreads via airborne transmission, and it is capable of remaining on surfaces for several days. An autonomous robot capable of quickly and efficiently cleaning large areas such as warehouses or grocery stores could prove to be essential.
UV-C light has proven effective at killing bacteria and viruses on surfaces, the researchers said. However, it is harmful to humans. The robot was built to be autonomous without the need for any direct supervision or interaction.
Afghan gov’t to decide on remaining Taliban prisoners
The Afghan government said that it will decide the release of the remaining Taliban prisoners on Sunday, a step advancing to the commencement of intra-Afghan negotiations
Sources in the government say that the decision about the release of hundreds of Taliban prisoners will be taken on Sunday, to begin Intra-Afghan Talks soon.
Sources say the Afghan government opposes the release of about 100 Taliban prisoners involved in deadly attacks and organized crime, however, the full prisoner release was set as a precondition to the start of Intra-Afghan talks by the Taliban.
“Many of those released are not nice people. They clearly were at least in warfare against the Afghan people, so the government has been forthcoming courageous in trying to take these steps and actions as a way to build confidence,” said Ross Wilson, the US Chargé d’Affaires in Afghanistan.
Meanwhile, sources associated with the Afghan government say that a decision will be made tomorrow Sunday to release several hundred more Taliban prisoners. According to these sources, the decision will be taken to start the Intra-Afghan talks as soon as possible.
“The Afghan government has taken all the necessary steps to start negotiations between the Afghans. We expect the Taliban to enter into direct talks with the Afghan government by reducing violence,” said Najia Anwari, a spokesman for the Ministry of Peace.
According to Afghan government statistics, nearly 4,000 Taliban prisoners have been released so far. The Taliban have also said they have released more than 700 government-affiliated prisoners.
“If the agreement is not reached, the Taliban will not take part in the Afghan talks,” said Sayed Akbar Agha, a former Taliban commander.
Negotiations between Afghans are expected to take place in Doha this month, but the escalation of violence by the Taliban and the government’s failure to release some Taliban prisoners are seen as a barrier to the talks. The United States has called on the Afghan government and the Taliban to take immediate action against the ongoing Afghan conflict.
