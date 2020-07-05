Nine Taliban insurgents killed in Kandahar, Ghazni clashes

(Last Updated On: July 5, 2020)

At least nine Taliban militants were killed in clashes with the Afghan forces in Kandahar and Ghazni provinces.

Jamal Nasir Barikzai, a spokesman for the Kandahar police told Ariana News that the militants attacked Afghan security forces in the Maruf district of southern Kandahar province.

The incident took place in Nadir Khan area of the province on Saturday night.

At least five Taliban militants were killed and eight more wounded in the clash, Barikzai said.

According to him, the Afghan forces have pushed back the Taliban attack, saying the Afghan forces escaped unharmed.

Meanwhile, the Taliban insurgents stormed Afghan security forces in the Deh Yak district of central Ghazni province on Saturday night.

At least four Taliban militants were killed and three others wounded in the counterattack, the Afghan military said.

The Taliban yet to comment about the incidents.