Latest News
Nine policemen killed in Ghor, Kandahar clashes
At least nine policemen were killed in clashes with the Taliban militants in Ghor and Kandahar provinces.
Fakhrudin, the district police chief for Pasaband, Ghor, told Ariana News that Taliban fighters stormed a security outpost on Friday midnight in the district.
At least seven policemen were killed, one police officer was wounded and another is missing, Fakhrudin said.
According to him, the militants have seized all equipment of the outpost.
The police commander, however, claimed that the Afghan forces have also inflicted casualties on the Taliban, but did not provide further details.
Meanwhile, at least two policemen were killed and another was wounded in a clash with the Taliban in the Dand district of southern Kandahar province.
In a statement released on Saturday, Kandahar police said the clash broke out after the militants attacked police forces in the district.
According to the statement, at least 16 insurgents were killed and 11 others wounded in the clash.
The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.
Latest News
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Jama Saidi – an Afghan-German boxer – defeated his Ghanaian rival Jay Spencer in a fight on Friday evening.
The two super middleweight class boxers fought in a ring in Berlin, Garmany.
Saidi won the match with high scores in 8 rounds.
Since Saidi, 26, began professional boxing, he has fought 18 matches with 17 victory – seven knockouts – and one lost.
Meanwhile, his opponent, Spencer, 29, has lost one of 13 matches.
Business
COVID-19 impacts; Global economy to shrink by 5.2% this year
The global economy will shrink by 5.2% this year – marking the deepest recession since World War II, says the World Bank in its latest forecasts.
The Coronavirus pandemic and lockdown measures to contain it have embarked the global economy into a severe reduction.
The forecast indicates, “Economic activity among advanced economies is anticipated to shrink 7% in 2020 as domestic demand and supply, trade, and finance have been severely disrupted.”
It also adds, “Emerging market and developing economies (EMDEs) are expected to shrink by 2.5% this year, their first contraction as a group in at least sixty years. Per capita incomes are expected to decline by 3.6%, which will tip millions of people into extreme poverty this year.”
Countries where the pandemic has been the most severe and where there is a heavy reliance on global trade, tourism, commodity exports, and external financing, will be hit hard, according to the WB findings.
Because of the disrupted pandemic-control measures, the U.S. economy is forecasted to drop by 6.1% this year.
Also, the Euro Area is expected to shrink 9.1% in 2020 as widespread outbreaks took a heavy toll on activity.
Latest News
ICC members banned from entering United States
A number of members of the International Criminal Court (ICC), who had launched investigations into US war crimes in Afghanistan, have been sanctioned by the United States.
US President Donald Trump has boycotted the court’s officials who have launched investigations into US war crimes in Afghanistan and banned them, and their families, from entering the United States.
The court, in response to remarks by US officials, noted them an unacceptable interference to the judiciary.
This comes as the International Criminal Court (ICC) has recently launched an investigation into possible war crimes and crimes against humanity in Afghanistan by the Taliban, Afghan forces, the US military, and intelligence.
The investigation has provoked a backlash from the US president, defense secretary, secretary of state, and a number of other US military and civilian officials.
They consider the ICC as incompetent.
The US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo said, “The United States is expanding visa restrictions for officials directly engaged in those same investigations. We’re extending and expanding these restrictions to include their family members. We cannot, we will not stand by as our people are threatened by a kangaroo court.”
U.S. officials have also accused the International Criminal Court (ICC) officials of being politically biased and financially corrupt, saying the court does not have the necessary authorizations.
“The United States is not a party to the Rome Statute that created the ICC, nor have we ever accepted its jurisdiction over our personnel,” said the US Secretary of Defense Mark Esper.
However, the ICC found the United States’ response as improper, as the court believes that the warnings are an unacceptable attempt to interfere with the rules of the judiciary.
The White House Advisor and the US Attorney General also see the move by the International Criminal Court as a political conspiracy by a number of countries against the United States.
The US Attorney General is concerned about the investigation into the actions of the US military in Afghanistan, which according to him were actions to fight terrorism and attempts to bring peace.
But the main question, that remains unanswered, is: why do the US officials not want the court to investigate into their forces?
The International Criminal Court, established in 2002, is the first court to prosecute war crimes, crimes against humanity, and genocide around the world.
It is worth noting that Afghanistan became a member of the court in 2003.
Nine policemen killed in Ghor, Kandahar clashes
Afghan boxer Jama Saidi defeats Ghanaian opponent – Germany
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
COVID-19 impacts; Global economy to shrink by 5.2% this year
ICC members banned from entering United States
Italian Serie A football league sets to resume play in June
COVID-19 may never disappear, WHO warns
Sola: Taliban increases violence amid peace efforts
Sola: The impact of war resumption on peace process discussed
Government to implement 430 projects – Baghlan
Tahawol: Afghan peace process discussed
Sola: Emphasizes over release of Taliban prisoners
Morning News Show: Protests in US over racial discrimination
Sola: Afghan peace process
Coronavirus: Spread of COVID-19 in Balkh
Trending
- COVID-195 days ago
Afghanistan Coronavirus updates: 369 deaths, total cases 2,0917
- Latest News4 days ago
Taliban kill former Afghan senator in Logar: local officials
- Balkh5 days ago
At least 1,000 pigeons die of starvation – Balkh
- Latest News5 days ago
Ghani calls for deep investigation of Afghan refugees’ car burnt in Iran
- Business5 days ago
Global healthcare IT market likely to grow at a CAGR of 28.6% in 2020
- Business5 days ago
Agricultural laboratory put to operation in Kandahar
- Latest News4 days ago
Pakistani Chief of Army Staff surprise visit to Kabul
- Sports Video5 days ago
Sport: Workshop for Muay Thai training held online