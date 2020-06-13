Nine policemen killed in Ghor, Kandahar clashes

(Last Updated On: June 13, 2020)

At least nine policemen were killed in clashes with the Taliban militants in Ghor and Kandahar provinces.

Fakhrudin, the district police chief for Pasaband, Ghor, told Ariana News that Taliban fighters stormed a security outpost on Friday midnight in the district.

At least seven policemen were killed, one police officer was wounded and another is missing, Fakhrudin said.

According to him, the militants have seized all equipment of the outpost.

The police commander, however, claimed that the Afghan forces have also inflicted casualties on the Taliban, but did not provide further details.

Meanwhile, at least two policemen were killed and another was wounded in a clash with the Taliban in the Dand district of southern Kandahar province.

In a statement released on Saturday, Kandahar police said the clash broke out after the militants attacked police forces in the district.

According to the statement, at least 16 insurgents were killed and 11 others wounded in the clash.

The Taliban militant group yet to make a comment about the incidents.