Nine Killed in Clash between Two Families in Nangarhar

(Last Updated On: November 21, 2019)

Nine people were killed and five others wounded after two families clashed each other in east of Afghanistan, an official said on Thursday.

The clash occurred in Khogyani district of Nangarhar province early on Thursday morning.

Attaullah Khogyani, the Provincial Governor Spokesman, identified the two families, who have engaged in armed clashes, as Varshamin and Anvar.

According to the Provincial Governor Spokesman, the victims are belong to both families.

Police have started an operation to arrest the culprits, the official added.

Immediately, the motive behind the incident was unknown.

Khogyani is a district in the south of Nangarhar province, bordering on Pakistan.